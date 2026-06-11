World Cup 2026: Rule Changes, Teams, and Weather

The World Cup is expanding to 48 teams, and there are several rule changes coming into play. Tactical timeouts, where goalkeepers receive instructions from managers, are being banned. There are also time limits on restarts and substitutions. Additionally, players covering their mouths during a confrontational situation could receive a red card. Coaches or team officials encouraging their team to walk off the pitch in protest will also face a red card. The World Cup promises to be a unique tournament with the heat and extreme summer weather playing a part.

The World Cup is finally upon us as 48 teams prepare to battle it out for glory in the US, Canada, and Mexico. England will be hoping to end 60 years of hurt this summer, but they will face stern competition from the likes of France, Spain, Argentina, and Brazil.

It promises to be a unique tournament following the expansion to 48 teams from 32, while the heat and extreme summer weather will also likely play a part. There are similarly set to be several alterations to how games will be officiated over the next six weeks. But don't worry, Daily Mail Sport has got you covered and has delved into all the rule changes at the World Cup below..





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World Cup Rule Changes Tactical Timeouts Throw-Ins Goal-Kicks Substitutions Covering Mouths Protest VAR

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