World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: Shakira, Katy Perry, and More Stars Set to Perform

The World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies are set to be a spectacle, with performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, and more. The ceremonies will celebrate football and the different cultures of the three host nations - Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The biggest show in world football will kick off in spectacular style on Thursday night with the first of three star-studded opening ceremonies across Mexico , Canada , and the United States .

Colombian pop queen Shakira will open the World Cup in Mexico City alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy with a live performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official song, at 5.30pm UK time. The party will move to Toronto, Canada, on Friday before getting a Hollywood glow-up in the early hours of Saturday with a 90-minute 'high-energy celebration' headlined by Katy Perry in Los Angeles.

It is the first time the World Cup has been hosted across three nations, though the US will host the lion's share of matches, including the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. England fans will be hoping that manager Thomas Tuchel helps players 'catch momentum, build a brotherhood, and take advantage of special moments' - his own words - as 2026 marks 60 years since the Three Lions last walked away with the trophy.

America, known for the glitz and glamour surrounding its national sports of baseball, basketball, and American football, is sure to put on a show. The trio of opening ceremonies are being produced by one man, Italian creative director Marco Balich, hailed for his work at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year.

He said the ceremonies will be united by a 'celebration of sports, the passion for soccer, symbolised by the cup itself', with design choices that reflect each culture. Pop star Shakira will appear at the opening ceremony in Mexico City singing Dai Dai, the official song of World Cup 2026. Opening ceremony producer Marco Balich says the shows will celebrate football and the different cultures of the three host nations - Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Mexican actress Salma Hayek will appear as an ambassador in Mexico City. In Toronto, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline at 6.30pm UK time on Friday along with performers that reflect Canada’s multicultural population. The show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be hosted by actor Jason Sudeikis, best known for playing American soccer coach Ted Lasso.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: 'The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it.

'Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture, and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. 'It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration. ' Each of the ceremonies will be followed by an opening match. Mexico will play South Africa at 7pm on Thursday.

In Toronto, Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8pm on Friday. The USA will play Paraguay at 2am in Los Angeles on Saturday. England fans must wait until next Wednesday (June 17) for the Three Lions to enter the tournament against Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Texas, kicking off at 8pm UK time. It has been 34 years since the US last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Then, the opening ceremony featured a galaxy of stars including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Tom Cruise, and Nicole Kidman. There was also a week of concerts at the iconic Hollywood Bowl featuring everything from the Moscow Symphony Orchestra to the Red Hot Chili Peppers





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World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies Shakira Burna Boy Katy Perry Soccer Football Cultural Diversity Unity Celebration Music Entertainment Performance Opening Match Mexico Canada United States England Thomas Tuchel Dallas Stadium Hollywood Bowl Frank Sinatra Bob Hope Tom Cruise Nicole Kidman Moscow Symphony Orchestra Red Hot Chili Peppers

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