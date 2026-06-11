World Cup 2026: Mexico vs South Africa, Protests, and FIFA President's 'Chill' Response

The 2026 World Cup is underway, with Mexico vs South Africa kicking off the tournament. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has given her ticket to a football player. Ivory Coast fans have been denied visas to the United States. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has advised to 'chill' about World Cup problems. Protests are expected to disrupt opening day in Mexico City. There is an overflowing passion for football in Mexico.

Mexico vs South Africa kicks off the 2026 World Cup following the opening ceremony. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has gifted her ticket to Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua , a 21-year-old football player.

Ivory Coast fans have been denied visas to the United States. Mexico is still getting things straight ahead of the World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said to 'chill' about World Cup problems. Protests threaten to disrupt opening day in Mexico City. There is an overflowing passion for football in Mexico





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World Cup 2026 Mexico Vs South Africa Claudia Sheinbaum Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua Ivory Coast Fans FIFA President Gianni Infantino United States Protests Mexico City Football In Mexico

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