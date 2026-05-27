World Cup 2026: Meet USMNT defender Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson will be one of the defenders on the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Antonee Robinson, player of United States, poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster reveal on May 26, 2026 in New York City.

Team USA will field 26 players who will compete on soccer's biggest stage. The FIFA World Cup will take place June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.is set with defender Tim Ream making the team. Each national team has to have at least 23 players and is allowed a maximum of 26 players and at least three goalkeepers are required to be on the roster.

FILE - Antonee Robinson of Fulham controls the ball during the Premier League match between Fulham and Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on May 09, 2026 in London, England. Though Robinson’s early career in soccer was plagued by injury and was nearly ended due to his heart problems, he eventually was called up to the USMT for the Paraguay game in 2018.

Since then, he’s been a member of the USMNT that won the 2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League and earned a spot on the Fulham roster. Robinson is an avid "Star Wars" fan and is nicknamed "Jedi.

" He's also a talented piano player and can solve a Rubix cube in "record time," according to this biography on the US Soccer website. USA vs. Paraguay USA vs. Türkiye These three matches will determine whether the Americans can advance from the group and begin a knockout-stage run in front of a home crowd.

The American team benefits from being seeded as a co-host in the expanded tournament, which could keep them from playing an elite opponent until the round of 16. The U.S. hopes to advance far in the tournament and show it is making progress in a sport that trails the NFL, MLB and NBA in popularity at home. The Americans are 1-7 in knockout World Cup matches, the only win over regional rival Mexico in 2002.

Since reaching the semifinals of the first World Cup in 1930, the furthest Team USA has advanced was the 2002 quarterfinals. While they have lost eight straight matches to European opponents since 2022, getting outscored 22-6, the Americans have a high level of confidence. Outside of watching the championship on live TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.





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