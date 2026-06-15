World Cup 2026 Kickstarts with Star-Studded Opening Ceremonies Across North America

The 2026 FIFA World Cup began with spectacular opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, featuring performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry, and many more global icons.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup season has officially begun, and it has brought along an incredible lineup of musical superstars for the grand opening ceremonies held across North America on June 11 and 12.

The festivities kicked off in Mexico City at Estadio Banorte on June 11, featuring a stunning showcase of indigenous Mexican dance that set the tone for a night celebrating cultural heritage. Homegrown artists like the legendary rock band Mana, pop star Belinda, Grammy-winning folk singer Lila Downs, and cumbia icons Los Angeles Azules took the stage, energizing the crowd with their vibrant performances. Mexican cinema icon Salma Hayek made a special appearance, adding Hollywood glamour to the event.

Alejandro Fernandez delivered a powerful rendition of the Mexican national anthem, stirring national pride. The ceremony reached its peak as Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean performed his hit Partidazo, followed by Colombian giants J Balvin and Ryan Castro, who treated fans to a medley of chart-toppers including the global sensation I Like It. The night culminated with a breathtaking duet between legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter EJAE, performing the tournament's official anthem DNA (More Than a Game).

Global superstars Shakira and Burna Boy closed the ceremony with an explosive performance of their collaboration Dai Dai, leaving the audience in awe. South African pop sensation Tyla also honored her home country by singing the national anthem with grace and emotion. The second opening ceremony took place in Toronto, Canada, at a venue that buzzed with energy and inclusivity. Canadian icons Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, and William Prince delivered unforgettable performances.

William Prince began with a heartfelt land acknowledgement, respecting the indigenous roots of the land. Alessia Cara tore through a medley of her biggest hits like Wild Things and Here, while dancers adorned with maple leaves and large-scale structures of polar bears, humpback whales, and moose filled the stadium, paying tribute to Canada's diverse wildlife. International artists such as Palestinian singer Elyanna, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy, and French singer Vegedream added global flair.

Emmy-nominated actor Will Arnett made a surprise appearance, bridging sports and entertainment. Alanis Morissette, the iconic Canadian-American singer, delivered a spine-tingling rendition of O Canada, while violinist Aleksandar Gajic performed the national anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina with virtuosic skill. Michael Buble joined the Sole Power Choir for a moving cover of Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home to Me, closing the ceremony on a soulful note.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds concluded with a breathtaking flyover that had everyone looking to the skies in awe. The final opening ceremony was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the United States celebrated its Semiquincentennial with a spectacular show. A costumed actor portraying George Washington set the historical tone, followed by a speech recognizing the nation's 250th anniversary.

Atlanta rap superstar Future and Tyla electrified the stage with Game Time, surrounded by dancers in red, white, blue, and gold. BLACKPINK member LISA, Brazilian star Anitta, and Afrobeats sensation Rema performed their collaboration Goals, with stage designs featuring iconic landmarks of major American cities. Actor Jason Sudeikis made a cameo, connecting the fictional football world of his show to the real tournament.

Katy Perry teamed up with 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka for a sweet performance of Wonder, a deep cut from her 2024 album, before country duo Dan and Shay delivered a critically acclaimed rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Paraguayan soul duo Purahei Soul performed their country's national anthem, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's Can't Hold Us played as the crowd transitioned into the matches. The ceremony ended with a military flyover, a fitting finale to the continental celebration.

In the days leading up to the opening matches, countdown concerts took place across North America. On June 10, Major Lazer, Ava Max, and Davido performed at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, while Elena Rose joined Belinda and Andrea Bocelli at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional. In Toronto, Wyclef Jean, Bryan Adams, and AHI joined Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, and Vegedream at Fort York Historical Site and The Bentway.

On June 11, Peso Pluma performed at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles with a special Adidas-sponsored show, and Ludacris rocked Michelob Ultra's Pitchside Club event. The World Cup 2026 promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and sport, with more performances to come as the tournament progresses. A gallery of all the incredible musical performances is being updated as the shows take place, capturing the magic of this global event





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