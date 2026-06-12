World Cup 2026 Kicks Off with Celebration and Legend at Azteca Stadium

The 2026 World Cup opened at Mexico's Estadio Azteca, where the venue's historic legacy and Raúl Jiménez's emotional goal turned the tournament's controversial build-up into a joyous celebration of football.

The 2026 World Cup commenced at the iconic Estadio Azteca , a venue steeped in footballing lore, despite pre-tournament controversies surrounding its expanded format. The stadium, hallowed by legendary moments like Pele 's sublime pass and Carlos Alberto's goal in the 1970 final, and Diego Maradona 's 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' in 1986, provided a stage that seemed to wash away discontent.

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa was transformed from a potential lament into a joyous celebration, largely due to Raúl Jiménez's emotional goal. Scoring for the first time at a World Cup at age 35, Jiménez capped a remarkable comeback from a fractured skull suffered in 2020, embodying resilience.

The atmosphere at the Azteca was electric, with fans festooning the stadium in paper sombreros, enjoying traditional food, and witnessing a military fly-past, turning the match into a vibrant party of national pride. The venue, the only to host three opening games, added another legendary chapter, highlighting football's capacity for joy beyond bureaucratic debates





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2026 World Cup Estadio Azteca Mexico Raúl Jiménez Diego Maradona Pele Opening Match

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