World Cup 2026: How Latin American passion is taking over Queens and Brooklyn

In the Latin American enclaves of Queens and Brooklyn, excitement is starting to build ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In the Latin American enclaves of Queens and Brooklyn, excitement is starting to build ahead of the 2026 World Cup. From the vibrant Little Colombia in Jackson Heights to Paraguayan restaurants in Sunnyside and from Ecuadorian enclaves in Corona to Brooklyn’s significant Panamanian community, Latin American neighborhoods and diaspora are bristling with anticipation.

In many ways, it is in those communities where New York’s World Cup experience will truly come to life, with the prohibitive cost of match tickets restricting many fans from attending games at MetLife Stadiums and the World Cup schedule placing many Latin American teams far from New York City. While the World Cup may go unnoticed in the concrete jungle of Manhattan, that will certainly not be the case in those outer-borough communities that live and breathe for their national teams.

That national pride is decidedly evident in the section of Jackson Heights that has been aptly renamed Little Colombian, even at times when Colombia is not preparing to take part in the World Cup. But it has been ramped up in recent weeks as the prospect of a World Cup on US soil grows ever nearer. The red, blue and yellow of the Colombian tricolor can be seen draped from many of the businesses that line 37Avenue.

Given that tickets for Colombia’s three group games rank among the most expensive at the tournament and that no Colombian games have been scheduled in the northeast, it is here that many of the Queens Colombianos will gather in the summer – and World Cup fever has already taken hold. Gustavo Estrada started selling World Cup merchandise from a small street stall at the beginning of May to capitalize on that hysteria.

He said the fast-approaching World Cup has made the community of Little Colombia “joyful and euphoric. ” “It gives us a real boost – something we all truly need amidst all the talk of wars and other things,” Estrada said.

“This brings joy, brotherhood and harmony. It brings happiness to everyone. ” That excitement has been particularly evident among the youth in the community, Estrada said, noting that younger people have become obsessed with players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead-up to the tournament.

“It’s truly wonderful to see how committed they are to things that build camaraderie. Everyone can be united through sport,” he added. Estrada forecasted that Jackson Heights will come alive when Colombia plays at the World Cup next month. As he was speaking, a small group of supporters nearby began breaking out in an impromptu chant of “Colombia.

” He is also hoping that visiting fans will travel to the neighborhood to experience the atmosphere, adding that everyone is welcome for the celebration. Avenue moves eastward, the picture changes and the Colombian tricolor gives way to that of Ecuador’s and the borough’s Colombian enclave gives way to a thriving Ecuadorian community in Corona.

Much like Little Colombia, Ecuadorian flags can be seen hanging from every business, while replica Ecuadorian soccer jerseys are currently on sale in the most unconventional locations – like a money transfer business with a small convenience store attached. Ecuador, unlike Colombia, will be playing one game at MetLife Stadium – against Germany on June 25 – in addition to other group games in Philadelphia.

Like many other participating nations with significant communities in the US, however, Ecuador tickets rank among the most expensive at the World Cup, with tickets for that German encounter currently available for $992 on resale markets. It is on the streets of Corona in Little Ecuador, therefore, were much of New York’s Ecuadorian community will come together for a World Cup that seems increasingly out of reach.

Nestor Dutan, owner of Ecuadorian restaurant Rincón Melania, which boasts two locations across Queens, said Ecuadorian communities like Jackson Heights and Corona have been bristling with excitement “for many months. ” Dutan’s restaurants are not actually in Little Ecuador, with one located in Sunnyside, another Queens neighborhood with a dense Ecuadorian population, and the other located in Maspeth.

Dutan said he will be hosting his World Cup watch parties in Maspeth because the Sunnyside location is not big enough to cope with the demand he has seen. For many months now many clients and people from the community have expressed their excitement for the World Cup,” Dutan said.

On the other side of Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst lies the much smaller enclave of Little Argentina, but Marcello Civelli of popular Argentinian restaurant El Gauchito is still forecasting large crowds at his restaurant and the surrounding streets. Civelli recalled the joyous scenes of December 2022 when Argentina reached the mountaintop with a penalty shootout victory over France to claim its first World Cup since 1986, with many local Argentinians braving the winter cold to party on the streets of Corona.

But Argentina’s status as world champions, coupled with the cult-like following of Lionel Messi, has sent ticket prices through the roof, with tickets currently fetching between $800 and $1,000 on resale markets. Facing sky-high prices and trips to Arlington and Kansas City – where Argentina will play its group games – Civelli is forecasting that many local members of the Argentinian community will be put off and opt to enjoy the festivities in their own community.

“It’s just very, very expensive to get to the game,” Civelli said. “The prices are just overwhelming. ” Two of Argentina’s group games will run past El Gauchito’s usual closing time of 10 p.m., but such is the demand that Civelli will be remaining open on both occasions.

“I’m going to be having pizzas, empanadas and picadas ,” he said. “These games are very important for this area, for the Argentinian community. I also have friends from France who want to come here and watch Argentina play.

“You come and watch the game here and then you go out on the street and start waving the flag… it’s a place to celebrate. ” Civelli is forecasting that “much more people” will line Corona Avenue for the upcoming World Cup than they did in 2022, when cold weather deterred some crowds from gathering in the street.

While Argentina enters as world champions and one of the favorites to lift the trophy this summer, some Latin American participants do not. But it has not dampened excitement. In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush, New York’s significant Panamanian community is preparing for just its second-ever World Cup finals appearance and Michelle’s Cocktail Lounge – which has stood as a bastion of Panamanian culture and pride for the past 54 years – is preparing to lead those celebrations.

Panama did not set the world alight in its last World Cup appearance in 2018, when the small Caribbean nation finished bottom of a group with England, Belgium and Tunisia with zero points. That did not deter the Panamanian crowds in Russia, however, who reacted to Felipe Baloy’s goal in a 6-1 defeat against England as if Panama had just won the World Cup.

The goal, a mere consolation in a comprehensive defeat, was Panama’s first at a World Cup finals. Sherwin Johnson, the owner of Michelle’s, is anticipating similar scenes in the Little Panama enclave of Flatbush this summer. Like Civelli, Johnson is planning to extend his hours this summer to line up with Panama’s group games.

“There’s two games that are midweek, one is on a Tuesday and one is on a Wednesday. We’re traditionally closed on those days, but we’re going to open our doors,” Johnson said. He added that Panamanians turn out in force at Michelle’s to see the national team play, even if it is just a friendly, and anticipates that support will be even stronger for the World Cup, when he will also be offering traditional Panamanian street food.

“Everyone usually comes to the bar wearing red, and it’s going to be just a great opportunity to celebrate our culture. ” Panama, like Ecuador, will play one group game at MetLife Stadium – coming face to face with England once more. With England boasting a squad full of household names, tickets are again out of reach for many. But the streets of Flatbush will provide as an authentic Panamanian atmosphere as anywhere.

Johnson hopes that New Yorkers and visiting World Cup fans alike will take a trip to Flatbush to soak up the atmosphere when Panama begins its World Cup voyage.

“Our doors are open to everyone,” he said. “I think if Panama wins you’re going to see a street celebration like you’ve never seen, but you’re going to see a celebration either way. We’re so proud of the team for making the World Cup. ” Johnson said Panama’s qualification for a World Cup in the United States was like a “perfect storm” for the sizeable Panamanian community in Brooklyn.

“It means a lot to us,” Johnson said. “The World Cup is not something you see in the United States every four years – and, I’m sorry, but Panama does not always qualify for the World Cup. “The cost of tickets is definitely something that people have been concerned about, but these are moments that are best shared with company.

” Mexico, meanwhile, will make history by becoming the first country in World Cup history to host the tournament on three separate occasions. Excitement has reached fever pitch in Mexico, reflected in the skyrocketing price of tickets for the country’s three group games, with resale prices currently standing well above $2,000 for games against South Africa and South Korea and over $1,300 for its final game against Czechia.

The many Mexican bars and restaurants of Queens and Brooklyn, therefore, offer an affordable alternative to in-person experiences. For Socceria, a new Mexican-themed venture by the team behind Taqueria Ramirez, which opened its doors in Greenpoint last weekend, the timing of Mexico hosting a World Cup couldn’t have been better. Co-owner Tania Apolinar is expecting a festival-like atmosphere when the World Cup kicks off next week, especially when Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa next Thursday.

“We all enjoy music. We all enjoy partying. Socceria will be bringing DJs related to what games are on,” Apolinar said. Should Mexico win its games in the group stages, Apolinar is expecting joyful street celebrations in the area – similar to recent Knicks fans celebrations that have gone viral across social media.

“We are known to party,” she added. “Especially in neighborhoods that are a little bit more full with our communities. ” Even smaller Latin communities are bristling with excitement ahead of the tournament. New York’s Paraguayan community is much smaller than many other Hispanic communities, particularly in Queens.

It is so small that Ismael Roman, owner of Sunnyside’s I Love Paraguay, estimates that he owns one of the only dedicated Paraguayan restaurants or bars in New York State. But Roman noted that he has been fielding reservations for the World Cup for several weeks as Paraguay prepares for its first World Cup since 2010.

With Paraguay set to face the United States in its opening game of the tournament on June 12, excitement among the Paraguayan community has reached a fever pitch, Roman said. All three Paraguayan games will take place on the west coast, with Roman aiming to create an authentic atmosphere for New York-based fans who cannot make the long trip.

“We’re aiming to have support from everybody to make it as much as fun and supportive for Paraguay whenever they’re playing,” Roman said. Roman, like Johnson in Flatbush, hopes that visiting fans of other teams will take a trip out to Sunnyside to capture some authentic Paraguayan atmosphere when Paraguay takes on the USA, Turkiye and Australia in the group stages.

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