World Cup 2026 Hotels Left Empty Amid Strong Reservations

The first-ever 48-team World Cup tournament is being met with hotel room vacancies in major host cities in North America, despite the ongoing hype and strong reservations for the event this summer.

World Cup fever appears to be cooling across North America as hotel rooms in major host cities sit empty just weeks before the tournament's historic kickoff.

Despite the hype surrounding the first-ever 48-team tournament, early booking data suggests the hospitality industry drastically overestimated the influx of traveling soccer fans this summer. According to property analytics firm CoStar, occupancy rates in several key hubs are lagging significantly behind where they were at this same point last year





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World Cup 2026 Hotel Room Vacancies Major Host Cities North America Yesterday's

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