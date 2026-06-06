World Cup 2026: High Costs and Travel Hurdles Deter Fans from Attending

Despite the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, many dedicated football fans are choosing to stay home due to record-high ticket prices, expensive travel across vast host nations, and concerns about entering the United States. The tournament's organization, including a resale policy that allows price gouging and the absence of free intercity transport, is making attendance less accessible than in previous years, prompting fans to seek alternative viewing options.

Football fans are once again preparing to travel across continents to support their national teams in the world's biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup.

However, this edition presents unique challenges for even the most devoted supporters, as fans claim that organizers have made this tournament significantly more difficult and expensive to attend than any they have experienced before. High ticket prices, extensive travel costs across a vast host nation, and concerns about entering the United States have led some to stay home. Mike Wilson, an IT professional based in London, has attended four World Cups over the past two decades.

This summer, he is choosing to stay in Europe and watch parts of the tournament from a beach in Portugal. Argentine doctor Emiliano Becerra is a dedicated follower of his national team through every knockout stage. This time, he will attend two matches at the start of the tournament before flying home.

Peter Bergakker, a Dutch financial manager who flew to South Africa to see the Netherlands play in the 2010 final, stated that regardless of how far 'Oranje' advances, he will not travel to the United States this summer. The exact number of fans opting out remains unclear, but warning signs are evident. Hotel reservations have been lower than anticipated in many U.S. host cities.

Meanwhile, the president of a travel agency association in football-loving Uruguay reported they have organized packages for only about 3,000 fans, a figure significantly lower than for recent World Cups. The ability to travel and take weeks off work to support one's team has always skewed toward wealthier fans, but past tournaments remained accessible to supporters who sometimes saved for years. At the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the cheapest Category 3 group stage tickets cost $69.

This time, FIFA has been selling them for up to $265. The last two tournaments in Russia and Qatar provided free transportation between host cities, though venues were much closer together than the 16 stadiums spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While FIFA previously did not allow fans to resell tickets above face value on its official platform, this time it is encouraging fans to resell at whatever price they choose, with FIFA taking a 30% commission.

FIFA did not respond to a request for comment, but has previously defended ticket prices as reflecting 'record demand.

' Tomonori Akutsu, living outside Tokyo, said that had he known how expensive this tournament would be when he started planning, he might have reconsidered attending his sixth consecutive World Cup. He bluntly considers the United States the worst host ever, accusing organizers of demonstrating a 'complete lack of hospitality in every aspect,' citing ticket prices, an inflated resale market, expensive hotels, and paid fan festivals. Becerra spent $1,100 to see Argentina defeat France in the 2022 Qatar final.

Over the last three World Cups, he followed Argentina through the knockout rounds. This year he paid even more-$1,200-for a resale ticket to watch Argentina play Jordan, a lower-ranked opponent, in Dallas.

'It's absolute madness, it's just a group stage match,' said Becerra, a 64-year-old ophthalmologist from Neuquén in northern Patagonia. He will return home before the knockout stage begins, finding the prices 'simply not possible for me.

' Wilson said he and his friends opted out because they could not justify the costs they saw. He had never paid more than $200 for a World Cup match, an amount that now, on the resale market, barely secures a seat in the upper rows for a group stage match between lesser-known teams. Instead, he and his friends booked a getaway to Portugal





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