World Cup 2026: Here are 10 players to keep an eye on in Bay Area matches

There is an abundance of high-level players participating in the World Cup matches in Santa Clara

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern’s Serge Gnabry during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

SANTA CLARA – A Turkish prodigy who already starts for Real Madrid. An iconic winger who is still shining for Algeria.

A pair of cagey Austrians who are trying to make one more run aton hosting powerhouse nations such as Germany, Spain, Brazil or France, but the eight countries set to descend on the region still have a healthy amount of star power on their rosters, even if there is no Lionel Messi or Lamine Yamal to be seen. Though goal-scorers get most of the glory on the pitch, every type of player is accounted for across five group stage matches in Santa Clara.

And though a pair of early-20-somethings are the most exciting attacking talents, perhaps the most decorated participant is actually defensive stallwart David Alaba, who has won fistfuls of league titles with powerhouses Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. For fans of 2010s soccer, the Bay Area June 22 matchup between Jordan and Algeria might be the last time the decorated Ryad Mahrez will play in such a high-profile competition.

The two-time Asian Footballer of the Year will be asked to lead his country into its first World Cup games played outside of home soil. Afif has scored a national team-record 40 goals in international duty. Though he is approaching 30, Afif still has the pace to create an advantage on the wings, and is a top-notch passer. In 16 World Cup qualifying matches, he has 11 assists while also scoring four goals.

Once considered arguably the best left back in the world, the Austrian captain has taken a step back and moved to central defense after repeated injuries. He is still a heady defender, though, and can be relied on in high-pressure situations. Having played for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, perhaps no player coming to the Bay Area has the kind of pedigree Alaba can claim. Alaba is currently without a club team after leaving Madrid last month.

Austria's David Alaba celebrates at the end of the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Sweden at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The only Major League Soccer player on this list made a name for himself with some great Atlanta United teams in the late 2010s, before being a bright spot at Newcastle. Almirón is now back at Atlanta United.

Though he is no longer quite as quick as he was a half–decade ago, Almirón is still a magician with the ball and a threat to beat his defender anywhere on the pitch. He can also play as a midfielder. A classic winger who looks to beat his defender off the dribble before crossing passes into the box, Al Tamari is a standout for Stade Rennais in France’s Ligue 1 and helped the club finish sixth in the top-heavy league.

He has 76 appearances for Jordan and has scored 23 goals. Al Tamari scored a goal against Nigeria and dished out an assist against Switzerland in his most recent international matches. Enciso already has 31 appearances for his country despite his age, and is one of the up-and-coming South American stars. He will likely move on from French side RC Strasbourg, where he scored three goals and had six assists last season, before long.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, left, challenges for the ball with Greece's Lazaros Rota during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece, Friday, March 27, 2026. Güler is one of the most exciting young players in the world and considered the crown jewel of the next wave of gifted Turkish talent. He is a regular starter for Real Madrid and was named the Champions League’s Young Player of the Year last week.

His 14 combined assists across all competitions understate what a spectacular passer he is, and he will likely be asked to create a large share of Turkey’s scoring chances during the competition. Australia’s captain was not a lock to participate after undergoing foot surgery, but recovered in time to make the team. The Socceroos’ icon is now training with the national team in Alameda.

Much like Sabitzer, Irvine does not put up incredible statistics, but is vital to the team functioning on the pitch. Mahrez is a living legend and the unquestioned leader of a talented Algerian side. He was the breakout star on Leicester City’s improbable 2016 Premier League title and one of the best players in the world, making the leap to Manchester City.

He now relies on guile and skill to produce and has been finishing his career out by playing with Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. In eight World Cup qualifying matches, Mahrez has scored only one goal but given out four assists. Austria’s other elder statesman will join Alaba as the team’s leader. His impact cannot be measured by goals and assists, as his best work involves keeping the attack moving along and ensuring the defense retains its shape.

Sabitzer has spent the majority of his career in the German Bundesliga, but just missed playing with Alaba at Bayern Munich. The central midfielder has played 98 games for the Austrian team. The heartbeat of the Swiss national team is appearing in his fourth World Cup. He normally dictates the team’s tempo as a defensive midfielder, but is also known to unleash a thunderbolt of a goal from deep on occasion.

He is coming off a stellar campaign with Sunderland in the English Premier League, where he captained the club to a Europa League spot in its first season back in England’s top league. FILE - Algeria's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Sudan in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025.





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