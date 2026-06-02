World Cup 2026: Experts Rank the 100 Players Poised to Shine Across North America

A detailed ranking of the one hundred footballers most likely to influence the 2026 World Cup, featuring analysis from FOX Sports analysts on veterans, emerging stars and potential surprise performers from every continent.

Ahead of the summer tournament that will be staged across the United States Mexico and Canada the leading soccer analysts have compiled a list of the one hundred players most likely to leave a mark on the World Cup stage.

The ranking brings together seasoned veterans rising talents and those hoping to seize a breakthrough moment. Names such as Brazil's Vinícius Júnior Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Spain's Lamine Yamal and Egypt's Mo Salah sit alongside emerging stars from every continent. The experts from FOX Sports - Maurice Edu Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas - provide commentary on why each player earned a place on the list and what they could deliver for their national sides.

Among the highlighted profiles is Ecuador's forward Estupín who spent three productive seasons in the Premier League with Brighton before moving to AC Milan last summer. His blend of speed and finishing makes the South American side a potential dark horse. Sweden's strike‑partner Alexander Isak arrived at Liverpool after a prolific spell at Newcastle where he netted fifty‑two goals in two campaigns.

Although injuries have limited his output this season he remains a constant threat in the final third according to Edu. South Korea's defensive stalwart Kim, a Serie A champion with Napoli, has struggled for regular minutes at Bayern Munich but Lalas believes his experience could see him emerge as one of the tournament's top centre backs.

The list also shines a spotlight on French winger Barcola, a 22‑year‑old PSG attacker who is regarded as one of the best young wide players in the world. Argentina's versatile defender Martínez is expected to serve as the third choice behind Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi yet his ability to cover left back ensures he will feature in some capacity for the defending champions.

England's Phil Foden, the Premier League Player of the Season, has yet to cement a regular spot in the Three Lions line‑up and will be looking to translate his club form onto the world stage. Japan's winger Mitoma, who rose to prominence with Brighton, delivered the decisive goal against England in a recent friendly and is slated to be a key creative outlet for his nation.

France's attacking engine Kylian Mbappé is predicted to lead the forward line while his teammate Marcus Thuram offers a solid alternative. The son of former French great Lilian Thuram has already recorded double‑digit Serie A tallies in each of his first three seasons at Inter Milan.

Spain's versatile forward Oyarzabal, usually deployed on the wing for Real Sociedad, has demonstrated a knack for scoring in high‑pressure matches - most notably the Euro 2024 final where he netted the winner against England. Holden describes him as an underrated performer who consistently delivers in finals. Portugal's veteran striker Ramos, who famously replaced Ronaldo in a knockout match at the 2022 World Cup and scored a hat‑trick, provides a potent backup option should the superstar be unavailable.

Mexico's forward Jiménez, a Fulham regular, arrives with forty‑four international goals, placing him just behind the nation's all‑time leader Jared Borgetti. Turkey's teenage sensation Yıldız, a Juventus regular, has already amassed twenty‑eight appearances for his country at the age of twenty. England's recent Arsenal signing Eze, an attacking midfielder, could challenge the midfield slot traditionally occupied by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Spain's versatile attacker Merino, though unlikely to start, has contributed eight goals in ten appearances for the reigning European champions and is capable of playing across the front line. Brazil's midfield engine Casemiro, a four‑time Champions League winner, struggled to maintain his peak after moving to Manchester United but has experienced a resurgence under former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who now leads the Brazilian national team.

Holden remarks on the midfielder's revitalised form and its potential impact on the tournament. The comprehensive ranking not only celebrates football's biggest names but also highlights the depth of talent that will make the upcoming World Cup a showcase of skill, drama and unforgettable moments





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup 2026 Player Rankings Football Analysis Rising Stars Tournament Preview

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 World Cup Friendlies Schedule: The Biggest Games To Keep An Eye OnThere is still plenty of soccer to look forward to before the 2026 World Cup gets underway on June 11.

Read more »

2026 FIFA World Cup: 104 thrilling matches in North America — your quick guideHere's everything you need to know about football's ultimate spectacle — from the groups and venues to the host cities, key dates, and ticket prices.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Large-scale security operation planned for matches at SoFi StadiumAs thousands of soccer fans prepare for the World Cup games in Southern California, officials are outlining efforts to keep attendees safe.

Read more »

2 Texas brothers overcome medical challenges to carry flags at 2026 FIFA World CupTwo North Texas brothers and Cook Children’s patients are going from the couch to the pitch as official flag bearers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match!

Read more »