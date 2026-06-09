World Cup 2025: Five Hidden Gems to Watch in Mexico

The expanded World Cup in Mexico City offers a global stage for emerging talents. Scout-supported analysis identifies five less-known players-from Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Touré to Brazil's Rayan-who could secure major moves after standout performances.

The upcoming World Cup in Mexico City represents the largest iteration of the tournament, featuring 48 teams in an expanded format. This global event gathers not only established superstars but also a cohort of emerging talents seeking a platform to showcase their abilities on the world stage.

With scouts from top leagues descending on North America, many players view the competition as a critical opportunity to secure lucrative transfers. Among those poised to capture attention are 32 lesser-known individuals selected by expert analyst Tom Collomosse. This piece highlights five such prospects, detailing their backgrounds, clubs, positions, and potential trajectories. Bazoumana Touré, a 20-year-old Ivorian winger from Hoffenheim, emerges from the famed ASEC Mimosas academy-the same institution that produced Kolo and Yaya Touré, along with the Kalou brothers.

Since joining Hoffenheim from Hammarby in early 2025, Touré has contributed 15 assists and five goals across 45 appearances. Renowned for his cheerful disposition and significant potential, he is already represented by Unique Sports Group and draws interest from various European clubs. Caleb Yirenkyi, a 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder at Nordsjælland, is another product of the Right to Dream academy, which also owns the Danish club.

Having debuted for Ghana's senior team and scored against Wales, Yirenkyi is managed by CAA Stellar, a leading agency that signals high expectations. His versatility allows him to operate as both a defensive and advanced midfielder, with keen observers from England monitoring his development. Gilberto Mora, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder from Club Tijuana, already embodies the hopes of Mexican football. Despite his youth, he started for Mexico in the previous Gold Cup final at age 16.

International teammate Raúl Jiménez hails him as a future inspirational figure. Represented by Rafaela Pimenta-agent of Erling Haaland-and a childhood admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mora's talent suggests a possible future link with Real Madrid, following in the footsteps of Hugo Sánchez. Rayan, a 19-year-old Brazilian winger at Bournemouth, moved from Vasco da Gama and has swiftly adapted to the Premier League, tallying five goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

Former Vasco coach Gustavo Almeida compares him to Estevão and Endrick, while former Inter Milan star Adriano sees parallels with his own style. Bournemouth's history of developing players for resale means Rayan's impressive form likely precedes a transfer, especially if he impresses at the World Cup. These individuals exemplify the tournament's role as a launchpad for undiscovered talent.

Their performances over the next six weeks could redefine their careers, attracting offers from elite clubs and fulfilling the aspirations of nations backing them. While not every player will become a global star, the World Cup remains the quintessential stage for proving oneself, and the world will be watching





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World Cup Emerging Talents Scouting Bazoumana Touré Caleb Yirenkyi Gilberto Mora Rayan Player Transfers Mexico 2025

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