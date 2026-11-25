On World AIDS Day, which coincides with Giving Tuesday, this piece calls for sustained investment in community organizations that bring HIV testing, prevention, and care directly to the people who need it most. It highlights barriers such as stigma, fear of criminalization, confidentiality concerns, and lack of provider-initiated testing, and emphasizes that early diagnosis, treatment, Undetectable=Untransmittable, PrEP, and PEP can save lives and prevent transmission.

are living with HIV and don’t know it. Some may believe they’re not at risk. Others may fear the stigma or criminalization of a positive result, worry about confidentiality, or may see a provider without ever being offered an HIV test.

Whatever the reason, reaching them will take more than medicine. It will involve trust, community connections, and sustained investments in organizations that are laser-focused on bringing testing, prevention, and care directly to the communities, and people, that need it most. This December 1, World AIDS Day coincides with Giving Tuesday, and this provides a chance to both reflect and act.

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As we honor those we have lost, we should also use this moment to invest in those organizations that are on the frontlines of providing both compassion and care. ; that’s a 5.4% increase from the previous year. And of those individuals, nearly one in five received an AIDS diagnosis at the same time, indicating that their HIV already had progressed to an advanced stage.

It’s crucial that we close that gap, because an earlier HIV diagnosis can lead to a healthier future. With consistent treatment, people who are living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives, and those who maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV through sex; this is what’s known as Undetectable=Untransmittable. Medications, such as PrEP, which is taken before exposure, and PEP, which is taken after a potential exposure, offer additional tools that can prevent new infections.

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When I talk with people about HIV testing, I often hear that it’s not the test itself they’re afraid of, it’s what the result might mean for their relationships, their lives, and how others see them. Some worry that a positive result could jeopardize a relationship or expose them to judgment, discrimination, or even criminalization. Others are unsure whether their medical provider will understand their circumstances or offer the guidance and support they need.

These fears are real, and they can prevent someone from taking that first step. That’s why trusted relationships matter. A conversation with someone who listens with understanding and without judgment can offer the reassurance needed for someone to feel comfortable getting tested and connected to care. , that type of connection is core to our work.

Through our Peer training program, we train and employ people with shared lived experience to connect their neighbors to testing, treatment, and supportive services. Last year, we administered over 800 HIV testing and counseling sessions, linking every person who tested positive to medical care and every person who tested negative to resources to prevent HIV infection.

Testing is the first step, and prevention means helping people move from a test result through treatment, coordinated care, and providing support every step of the way. Yet, the funding supporting this work is becoming less certain. A five-year federal program providing direct HIV-prevention grants to community organizations ended September 30, 2026. While replacement funding now flows through health departments to community organizations, such funding isn’t mandated.

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Resources that are needed to reach people who remain outside traditional systems of care are scare or limited. I urge local and state health officials to ensure that funding reaches community providers so that trusted organizations providing testing, prevention services, and peer outreach have sufficient resources to meet people where they are.

Giving Tuesday offers all of us an opportunity to strengthen this work and get us closer to ending the HIV epidemic—by supporting those organizations on the frontlines of providing this life-saving work and ensuring funding reaches communities that need it most. Our goal is a city with near-zero new HIV infections, where everyone living with HIV has access to care and the support to pursue positive change in all its forms.

This World AIDS Day, remembrance must lead to action: protect community-based prevention, invest in trusted messengers, and make it easier for every New Yorker to learn their status and receive care. We have the tools. We must make sure they reach the people who need them.to check out this winterPatrick McMullan keeps the important things in focus with new exhibit on the ‘SO FAMOUS’ 1990sceremony