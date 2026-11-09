Workplace Etiquette: Kelly Cutrone vs. Erin Gibson on Bossing and Interviews

A comparative guide to modern workplace etiquette featuring contrasting opinions from fashion executive Kelly Cutrone and etiquette expert Erin Gibson on interview conduct, office hours, and professional boundaries.

compiled by editor Millicent Fenwick, featuring how-tos, dos and don’ts, and the proper politesse for a remarkably varied set of scenarios. But as Fenwick writes in the introduction: “Etiquette is based on tradition, and yet it can change.

” Some 75 years later,There are two kinds of bosses: those who believe in work-life balance, and those who consider the very phrase a red flag. Kelly Cutrone, fashion’s legendary ball-breaker and founder of People’s Revolution, belongs firmly to the latter camp. , a former marketing executive at Apple Music, Uber, and Netflix, is a little more forgiving. She’ll let you leave the office before your boss.

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She might even approve of wearing shorts to work. , a documentary about sheep and sustainable fashion, to Grindr’s Halloween festivities, while Saint John has brought her larger-than-life personality to. From carrying a Birkin to an entry-level interview to answering late-night emails from your boss, we put the same workplace dilemmas to both women. Their answers are occasionally in agreement, frequently at odds, and never short on opinions.

As for which woman you’d rather work for? We’ll leave that up to you. No. Feeding and hydrating yourself before an interview is always a good idea. This isn’t a casual moment.

No one wants a ring stain on their lacquer desk from your matcha bubble tea, or whatever the fuck you’re drinking. No.Yes, you can, but only if you bring one to your interviewer and you know whether or not they’d like coffee. You should email them and ask them.

“I’m gonna get an iced coffee. Would you like one? If not, what else can I get you on my way in? ”Presumptuous.

People have a schedule for a reason. If you wanna arrive 20 minutes early and stand outside, that’s totally fine. Arrive early, but do it on the DL. That is presumptuous.

You don’t know what they’ve got going on. Arrive five minutes ahead of time. Maybe 20 minutes outside the building, and then go up the elevator five minutes before. Why would you want to embellish your résumé?

It’s so easy to find out anything. I think it should be factual. Otherwise it’s fraud, and you’re applying for a job—you’re not there to scam people! You shouldn’t embellish at all, because in this day and age, it can be fact-checked pretty easily.

But I do think using beautiful adjectives and great verbs will help to enhance the action that you took or the results that you had in your job. That’s probably as far as the embellishment should go. I wouldn’t. I think it’s a bit of a hyperflex.

The first question is: ‘How did you get that Birkin? ’ A Birkin is a signal, right? It’s like a stop sign. It reads to the average person like, “I’m rich, and I have good taste.

" But to people who actually have good taste, they would probably see that as in poor taste. Why do you have to scream it? I wouldn’t necessarily be impressed by that. It depends what the position is.

If you are interviewing for a luxury job, then yes, carry the Birkin because maybe they want to see that you have taste, and maybe you should talk about how in the hell you acquired the Birkin on the salary you’re about to receive. But if you’re going in for a job outside the luxury space, keep the Birkin at home. Leave it there. There’s nothing better than a handwritten note.

I think there’s something super heartfelt and really chic about a handwritten note. I would do both. Some people don’t really check their emails, and some people don’t check their mailbox. Like, I check my mailbox every two weeks.

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I think in this day and age, an email is sufficient. A handwritten note depends on the industry. If you’re going for a job in tech, please don’t write a handwritten note. They won’t read it.

Being overfamiliar. Chewing gum. Wearing a ton of piercings—like, for me, it freaks me out. I personally don’t love it.

Showing your midriff. Talking poorly about your last employer. Not making eye contact. Speaking in slang.

Have questions at the end of the interview! And don’t read them off your phone! Commit them to memory so at least you appear to have been a part of the conversation. And don’t just talk about yourself, my God!

Talk about the work, talk about them. Make it a conversation. If I hear the phrase “work-life balance,” it's like a cue to me that this person is not going to make it. It does not exist in the PR or the fashion world.

If that’s what you wanna do, you should be a receptionist at a dentist’s office. If somebody who works for me says, “Well, I have Pilates,” that’s not my problem. Why are you scheduling a Pilates class two weeks before fashion week at 6:30 p.m.? If your boss works late, it would be appropriate to say, “Would you like me to stay late and help you take some of this work off your plate?

” How about that? What a sweet idea. Yes. You can leave the office before your boss does, but only if it is clearly understood the time you’re expected to be in and out.

Definitely not a good idea. I don’t like to sit next to people who are eating on planes or in my office or anything like that. I don’t wanna smell your cheese, and I don’t like the smell of meat. No one wants to see you eat.

You can eat your lunch at your desk if you’re working. But if you are kicking up your feet and relaxed, sipping on your juice and eating your very fragrant food, then you probably should take it outside or take it into the break room. There’s no need to eat your lunch at your desk if you’re not working. If you’re a biophysicist, maybe.

Palo Alto, probably. If I had to make a general statement: No to the pimple patches. I’d say get a facial or get on some sort of program and take care of your skin. I think in this day and age, you can wear pimple patches to the office, but please don’t cover your entire face with them.

You should probably go see your doctor if it’s really that bad. Cutrone: Get control of your emotions. If you wanna cry, I get it. Do everything that you can in your power to remove yourself from your coworkers and your work environment.

I used to, at People’s Revolution, go in the stairwell to cry. It’s distracting to people, and it’s catchy. People catch vibes in offices. It depends on what you’re crying about.

If the tears are about frustration, anger at your boss, or anything that could be misunderstood, then you probably wanna take it to the bathroom and call in one of your closest colleagues to come in there and talk you down. But if the tears are because everybody’s disappointed in the results of the work, I think it’s okay to show the passion. Cutrone: Yes, you can.

But when there are six other people there that are waiting to get up through that glass ceiling, you have to assume that when you don’t get the dry cleaning, your name’s not gonna be on your boss’s first pick list. Reciprocation. I think it’s okay to say that, but you probably want to find a diplomatic way to say it.

I would ask if they needed help with other things in the office so that they could go pick up their own dry cleaning. Because clearly something else is going on in the office that’s keeping them from running their personal errands. It depends on where you work, and it depends on the length of the shorts. Is it a Daisy Duke?

If you work at Hooters, I guess yes. If you’re a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, yeah. It's great!

If you work at an insurance company, that’s probably not the best look. Girl, I’ve worked in tech. I’ve seen every kind of workplace attire. Shorts are fine.

Just don’t let them be booty shorts. We don’t need to see your cheeks in the office. Work is not a place for you to express yourself. It’s a place for you to express the genetics of the brand or the company that you’re working at.

Could you imagine if you went into Louis Vuitton and someone was eating, like, a bowl of Cheerios with big ear gauges in, and was like, “Hey, how y’all doing today? ”I once had a well-meaning senior executive tell me not to wear red lipstick or red nail polish to the office because it would signal the wrong thing. I think you should go ahead and do it.

Express yourself and make sure that you are also expressing your own personal brand in how you appear. I think that diversity in the workplace is a beautiful thing. If you work in fashion, you don’t get a vacation between January and March, and you don’t get a vacation from July 15 to October 15. You just don’t.

I would say, “I’m so excited to have this job. I’m not in a hurry to go on vacation, but when would be the best time for you for me to plan my vacation? ” How’s that for an idea? If you start the job in Q1, you should probably wait until the summer to take a vacation.

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If you start the job in October, I think you could take off for Christmas and New Year, or the holiday season and New Year, if the office is closed. Absolutely not. Do not use the company printer to print personal things, please. What if you print the wrong thing?

Now you’ve got all kinds of personal information out. What if somebody picks it up, you know, mistakenly? If you’re promoted from an assistant to a junior editor, or from an editor to a director, yes. If you get the bathroom pass for an extra 10 minutes, no.Girl, no. I love that.

Go ahead and post every single promotion. I’ve always said that nobody celebrated me until I started celebrating myself. So let the people know you’re doing a great job. Your coworkers aren’t your friends!

Do not go out drinking with your coworkers! Pretend your coworkers are your in-laws. Better to say less and do more. Especially in open-concept offices, don’t be too loud!

Don't be a disruption to other people around you. Don’t play your music too loud. Don't even talk too loud. If you’re taking personal phone calls, take them outside.

Just don’t be a distraction to other people. Technically, no. But most bosses have more than one employee. That boss is gonna remember who responded. If I send an email at 11 o’clock at night, I’m smart enough now to say “for tomorrow,” so my employees don’t have an issue with me from a labor perspective.

But I do notice the ones who answer and are like, “Okay, cool, on it, handled,” versus somebody who responds the next morning. The proof is in the pudding. If you’re on a boat in the middle of nowhere, and you have to survive, who are you gonna pick? And that’s what a business is.

It’s survival. It’s not a joke. If your boss is asking you about numbers for a deck they need to present in the morning, you should absolutely respond. If your boss is asking you about something that is due a week from now, then you can wait till the morning.

My employee sent me the salute one. I didn’t even know what that was at the beginning. I had to search it in my ChatGPT, like, “What does this mean? ” Once I figured it out, I thought to myself, even better than a thumbs-up.

I like it because they know I’m running a military organization! Yes, but I would be very careful about the emojis. We know the meanings of different emojis. Please no eggplant emoji.

But a heart or a smile, sure. Why not? It’s cute.

“Per my last email” from somebody who has a lower title than me is not acceptable. I personally, as a boss, prefer, like, “Hey, not sure if you saw this,” or “I’m bumping this up. ” But “per my last email” is like, yeah, you’re not following through in the way that you should. I don’t like that vibe.

I’ve had people with master's degrees in journalism from NYU and Columbia who use ChatGPT. I find it offensive. Like, I didn’t hire you to do that. I hired you because you have a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia.

Why don’t you use it? Make your parents proud. At this point, it’s efficient. But you should know the context of the email.

You don’t want to respond with ChatGPT, and you’re talking about something that was not in the prior email or not answering the right thing. ChatGPT is not the answer to everything. It depends on your title and where you are. If you’re an assistant, some people prefer that.

You’re there to take notes, and I think that’s very appropriate and very respectful. That’s something I would ask your boss. Absolutely not. Please turn your camera on.

There are so many ways to communicate. It’s not just voice. It’s also expression, and it’s a great way to connect with people. Just make sure you’re communicating the right thing with your face.

Absolutely not. It’s your job to feed yourself. I can’t stand when I’m producing an event with my team, and it’s like 6 p.m. and they go, “We’re hungry. ” That’s not my problem.

You should have eaten before you came here. Like, feed yourself. I mean, how much food do you actually need? You have a Zoom call at 2 p.m., eat at 1 p.m.. Nobody wants to watch you eat your food.

It’s disgusting. So gross. No, we don’t wanna see you chewing. Nobody wants to see you chewing on the Zoom, so please don’t do that.

You can wait till after the Zoom to eat, or hurry up and eat and then get on the Zoom. Check your background. Blur it out or go on Amazon and get yourself a green screen, because nobody wants to see your Grateful Dead tour T-shirt in your closet. Look chic.

Don’t CC everybody on every single email. Only CC the people who are supposed to know, but are not responsible for responding. Don’t just put people in there randomly.since 2013. Before she joined the magazine, Ramzi worked at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

A lover of Dior’s New Look, Ramzi can most often be found ...