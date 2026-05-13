Working class people less happy on average than their middle class peers, even when they 'climb the social ladder'

A report by the Sutton Trust charity reveals a 'happiness gap' between people born into different social classes, with working class individuals experiencing lower wellbeing on average. The document cites job roles, education levels, family, friends, community ties, and work-life balance as factors contributing to this gap.

Working class people are less happy on average than their middle class peers – even if they end up 'climbing the social ladder', according to a report.

New research from the Sutton Trust charity found a 'happiness gap' exists between those born into different social classes. Those from a working-class background are twice as likely as middle class people to experience low wellbeing, the report said. Data analysis suggested 21 per cent of people in routine occupations had low wellbeing, compared with 11 per cent of those in professional occupations.

This gap was recorded only for people who had stayed in the social class they were born into. For people who transitioned from a working class background to a middle class adulthood, the gap partially closed – with only 13.6 per cent of these people experiencing low wellbeing.

However, this was still higher than for those who were born into the middle classes and stayed there





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Sutton Trust Happiness Gap Social Classes Working Class Middle Class Job Roles Education Levels Family Friends Community Ties Work-Life Balance

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