Months after it goes on, hours after failed appeal, workers remove Trump's name from Kennedy Center facade.

Workers rip Trump 's name from Kennedy center facade months after it goes on, hours after failed appeal Obama Presidential Center's $470M safety net under scrutiny as subcontractors say they're owed millions Trump picks James McDonald to lead powerful Southern District of New York after Jay Clayton's departureTalarico touts Texas roots as out-of-state cash powers Senate campaignPlatner's 'deranged' response to Musk becoming a trillionaire sparks online outrage: 'Loserthink' Trump says US military eliminated 'infamous' Tren de Aragua leader in lethal strikeCalifornia Dems accused of putting sanctuary law over migrant child welfare checks: 'Real children' Pratt concedes LA mayor race with scathing video teasing next move, bombshell info he holds: 'Commie animals''You failed your son first': Howard prof blames father's values after Karmelo Anthony murdered his sonTop Trump agency purges over 20 suspected China-linked products from federal marketplaceRep James Comer: I'm hopeful we'll see some accountabilityUAP whistleblower says he’s paid a 'severe price' since coming forwardUncontrolled migration is ‘ruining’ European countries, Hugo Gurdon saysUncontrolled migration is changing European countries ‘beyond recognition’: Hugo GurdonJon Ossoff brands Trump as 'symptom of a deeper disease in our society' during Colbert appearance Democratic Sen.

Jon Ossoff argued that President Donald Trump is a "symptom of a deeper disease" in the U.S. and said the system was rigged during an interview with Stephen Colbert.on Saturday made an 11th-hour endorsement in a crucial Senate race in battleground Georgia, which is among a handful that will likely decide if the GOP holds its slim majority in the chamber in November's midterm elections. Trump endorsed Republican Rep.

Mike Collins, a MAGA champion and strong supporter of the president, who is facing off in Tuesday's runoff election against former college football coach Derek Dooley, who has the support of popular conservative Georgia Gov. The winner of the GOP Senate nomination will face off in the midterms against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Republicans view Ossoff as the most vulnerable Senate Democrat seeking re-election and are heavily targeting the first-term senator.

Collins, who represents Georgia's 10th Congressional District, which is located between Atlanta and Augusta, is the son of the late Rep. Mac Collins, and is the founder and co-owner, along with his wife, of a trucking company. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia speaks to supporters at a primary night event on May 19, 2026, in Jackson, Georgia.

He and Dooley, a lawyer, a former University of Tennessee football coach and the son of legendary University of Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley, were the top two finishers in a crowded field of candidates that also included Rep. Buddy Carter. Since no one topped 50% in last month's primary, Collins and Dooley advanced to Tuesday's runoff election.

Meanwhile, Dooley is strongly backed by the term-limited Kemp, who is a lifelong friend. Kemp and his wife, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, have regularly appeared with Dooley on the campaign trail, and the governor's top political advisor is a senior consultant for Dooley's Senate bid.

Georgia Residents Vote In Primary Election Derek Dooley, Republican US Senate candidate for Georgia, from left, his wife Allison Jeffers Dooley, Marty Kemp, Georgia's first lady, and Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, during an election night event at Park Bench Battery in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. While Dooley has emphasized his outsider image and targeted Collins as a political insider, Collins has criticized him for a lack of political experience and for living outside of Georgia for much of his adult life.

The House Ethics Committee has been investigating Collins over allegations he paid an intern in a district office who had a romantic relationship with his congressional chief of staff but who did not actually perform any work. Collins denied any wrongdoing and kept the staffer on his Senate campaign.

But the staffer was later fired by Collins after taking to social media on behalf of the campaign to mock the wife of a Dooley campaign advisor who attempted suicide after accusingDooley, over the past week, was reportedly accused of being part of a"pay to play" scandal involving brother Daniel Dooley, and the governor. Dooley and Kemp have denied any wrongdoing, but Democrats in the legislature requested an independent investigation.

While he isn't on the ballot, the president's immense clout over the GOP is also facing another key test in Georgia's other runoff, where Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is battling billionaire businessman Rick Jackson for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in the race to succeed Kemp.

The brute force of the president's endorsement power has been on display in GOP primaries over the past month, with his candidates ousting incumbents he targeted in showdowns in Indiana, Louisiana, Kentucky and Texas that grabbed plenty of national attention.was snapped two weeks ago when his 11th-hour endorsement of Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa in the race to succeed retiring GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds wasn't enough to propel the three-term congressman to victory.

Feenstra was narrowly edged by Zach Lahn, a businessman, farmer and former political strategist who was backed by the political wings of MAHA — the acronym for the Make America Healthy Again movement aligned with Trump Health SecretaryZach Lahn raises his fist in celebration after defeating his primary opponent in Iowa's GOP gubernatorial race on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. GOP gubernatorial primary, Lt. Gov.

Pamela Evette, finished first in a crowded field and clinched one of the two tickets in the race for the nomination. Graham, who was endorsed by Trump, was facing primary challenges from five candidates, including conservative businessman Mark Lynch, who took aim at the senator over his support for the war in Iran. Lynch was backed by some MAGA leaders who have been critical of the president.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast. "





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