So much for an “American flag blue” reflecting pool as visitors debate whether Trump’s renovation was worth it.

Crews were spotted frantically pouring gallons of bleach into the Reflecting Pool next to the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s renovations were hit with a brutal setback.

Trump, 80, has been bragging for months about how he was repainting the massive pool on the National Mall a specifically chosen shade of “American flag blue. ” But just over a week after it was completed and refilled, the large body of water on the National Mall has turned a bright shade of green.

On Tuesday, crews were spotted pouring hydrogen peroxide into the more than 2,000-foot-long pool after National Park Service crews were also out on Monday and over the weekend attempting to clear the blooms of algae that immediately popped up in the body of water after the renovation. The president had previously said that the renovation would cost less than $2 million and take about a week to complete.

Instead, it cost roughly $14 million and took about two months to finish. A U.S. National Park Service worker dumps bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as part of their effort to mitigate an algae bloom which followed the completion of recent renovations in Washington, D.C. , U.S., June 16, 2026. The White House referred all questions regarding the Reflecting Pool to the Department of the Interior.

A spokesperson for the Interior Department defended the ongoing efforts to clean it while praising the president’s multi-million dollar renovation.

“The nanobubbler technology has successfully destroyed the algae bloom that has plagued every pool reopening since 1922, most infamously, the Obama pool reopening that resulted in massive algae clumps taking over the pool’s surface following years of construction that cost taxpayers millions upon millions only to be broken and disgusting days later,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Now, due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology, the algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak,” the department added.

The Daily Beast followed up on Tuesday about the use of hydrogen peroxide in the pool but did not receive an immediate response. The Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial turned a bright shade of green as crews struggled to remove algae after it was recently renovated. The algae has left the pool looking bright green and even a neon shade, depending on how the sunlight hit it.

“I think it’s a mess. I’ve never seen it this green before,” said James, who declined to give his last name, but said he lived in Alexandria, VA, and has lived in the D.C. area for decades.

“I think it’s a waste of our tax dollars,” he added. “It’s ridiculous. ” The Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial turned a bright shade of green as crews struggled to remove algae after it was recently renovated. James was frustrated because the president has also been claiming that restaurants were suddenly opening in the nation’s capital and taking credit for making the city safe again.

“He’s 100 percent wrong. The restaurants were doing fine. I’ve lived here for over 30 years, and the city’s never been more peaceful than before he brought the troops in. It was peaceful.

It’s all a shame,” he said. Tourists visiting the National Mall could be seen taking close-up photos of the algae that had spread across the pool’s surface, though it appeared somewhat improved compared to when crews were working on it a few days ago. U.S. National Park Service workers dump bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as part of their effort to mitigate an algae bloom which followed the completion of recent renovations in Washington, D.C.

, U.S., June 16, 2026. Visitors were also fiercely debating whether the pool was still reflecting anything. James observed that it did not look like it was since the president’s renovations. Another woman who declined to give her name observed it was not reflecting the monuments during her stop but suggested it had more to do with the cloudy sky.

While the Reflecting Pool had undergone a full renovation, having been drained and resurfaced, it appeared to be a similar color, or even greener, than the nearby Constitution Gardens Pond, which had not received a multi-million-dollar renovation. The Interior Department previously blamed “residual” algae for the slime that had bloomed in the refilled pool, which had sat unused for eight weeks during construction.

The Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial turned a bright shade of green as crews struggled to remove algae after it was recently renovated. While some were critical of the bright green sheen on the Reflecting Pool, Bob from Washington, D.C. , who also declined to give his last name, dismissed the concerns and argued that it was spores that changed the color.

“It’s such a large volume, you can’t control the chemistry like that,” he said, making a snapping motion with his fingers. “It takes some time, but we’re in America. Everyone wants to have things like this. ”He and his wife, Gretchen, were out in DC on Monday to tour the renovations the president had directed, including repairs to a series of fountains.

After visiting the reflecting pool, they were also planning to stop by the newly revealed front of Union Station and the now working fountain at Meridian Park.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald-Trump Lincoln-Memorial Reflecting-Pool Washington-Dc

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Hollywood Workers Are Revealing If They Regret It And Why They Left For Good'I have worked with 19 people in the last three years (actors, writers, directors, DPs) and of those 19, only six were not clinically deranged narcissists with black holes where their hearts should be.'

Read more »

How Do Sex Workers Really Feel About Seeing OnlyFans Onscreen?Six sex workers share what it’s like to see their jobs depicted in pop culture.

Read more »

Sweden adopts law obliging public sector workers to report unauthorized migrantsThe Swedish parliament has passed a law requiring public sector workers to report unauthorized migrants to the police, sparking criticism that it will create a climate of fear and negatively impact migrants' physical and mental health.

Read more »

Chuck Russell Discusses Eraser's Tech and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Stardom in Retrospective InterviewDirector Chuck Russell speaks with ComingSoon about the 1996 action film Eraser, its use of near-future technology, the iconic zoo fight scene, and working with Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of its 2026 4K and Blu-ray release.

Read more »