Workers and students are protesting across Europe on Friday as a nationwide strike disrupted transport and school services in Italy and demonstrators gathered in several countries to press demands on issues ranging from wages and living costs to education and military...

ROME — Workers and students protested across Europe on Friday as a nationwide strike disrupted transport and school services in Italy and demonstrators gathered in several countries to press demands on issues ranging from wages and living costs to education and military spending..

Protesters denounced stagnant wages, rising living costs and what organizers described as the government’s failure to strengthen public services and worker protections. The labor action coincided with an International Day of Student Mobilization, with organizers planning demonstrations in more than 45 Italian cities. Student groups joined workers in calling for greater investment in education, measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and policies aimed at reducing inequality.

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The protests were part of a wider wave of labor and student activism across Europe. In Croatia, students boycotted classes and staged protests in about a dozen cities, demanding greater investment in education, housing and public services rather than military spending. In Austria, several hundred people gathered outside the University of Vienna for a youth-led protest calling for more spending on education and less on weapons.

Police dispersed the event after reported disturbances, saying officers used pepper spray and made several arrests. Meanwhile in Germany, demonstrators gathered to call for greater education funding and to oppose a possible return to compulsory military service. The rallies came weeks afterDespite their different focuses, the protests across European countries reflected common concerns about living standards, public investment, education and government spending priorities. The strike in Italy covered both the public and private sectors.

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Public transportation services were reduced or disrupted in several cities, while schools and some health facilities were also affected. Planned strikes by air transport workers were canceled for Friday, though separate walkouts involving airport personnel remain scheduled for Sunday at Milan and Venice airports.where multiple demonstrations took place. Alongside the CGIL action, grassroots unions including Cobas organized separate strikes and marches, adding to the scale of the nationwide mobilization.

Speaking at the conclusion of a rally in Rome, CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini said more than 1 million people had participated in demonstrations across the country.

“The squares are full, and all generations are in the streets,” Landini told supporters. “It is a day that does not divide but unites. ” Organizers said the common thread linking the labor and student protests was a call for policies that put jobs, public services and living standards at the center of government priorities. Many demonstrators were carrying banners calling for peace and increased investment in welfare, schools and health care.