Worker’s Vehicle Found Submerged in Rushing Floodwaters 2 Miles from Resort, but He Remains Missing

Benny Sutton Jr., 63, was last seen on Nov. 1

NEED TO KNOW Arizona authorities are continuing to search for Benny Sutton Jr., 63, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 1 His vehicle was found in a wash about 2 miles downstream from Castle Hot Springs Resort, where he workedA 63-year-old resort worker remains missing after his vehicle was found in rushing Arizona floodwaters.

Authorities launched a search for Benny Sutton Jr. over the weekend, whose vehicle was discovered fully submerged in a wash about 2 miles downstream from Castle Hot Springs Resort in Morristown, according to theA helicopter in area, which was already in the area completing a separate water rescue, lowered a rescuer onto the roof of the truck and “the rescuer confirmed Sutton was not inside,” the department wrote on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Although the hazardous conditions meant that overnight search efforts could only be done in the air, after the floodwaters receded the following day, officials deployed swift-water rescue teams, ground searchers, and K9 tracking units into the wash.

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“At the peak of the flooding, the waterway spanned approximately 200 feet wide and reached depths of six to eight feet,” the YCSO stated in a Friday, Nov. 6, . “The wash is now completely dry, allowing search personnel to drive and walk directly through the area. ”Sutton, an employee at Castle Hot Springs, left home to report to work on Sunday, Nov. 1, but never showed up,” officials say.

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During the first two days of search efforts, the sheriff’s office said teams “spent 16 to 18 hours investigating every object” they could, but have so far found only “possible minor clues. ”to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Severe weather hit the Southwest this past weekend, with heavy rainfall causing flash flooding, according to the