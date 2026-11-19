Patrick Pryor, a 42-year-old San Diego Metropolitan Transit System maintenance worker, died on Nov. 13 after being exposed to 12000 volts at a rail substation. Cal/OSHA and other authorities are investigating the fatal accident.

Patrick Pryor, a 42-year-old San Diego Metropolitan Transit System maintenance worker, died late on Nov. 13 after being exposed to 12000 volts while working at a rail substation near trolley tracks in San Diego.

The accident occurred at the agency's 33rd and K Street substation in the Stockton neighborhood. Cal/OSHA, California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, is investigating the fatal accident. MTS has not yet identified what caused the electrical exposure. Pryor had worked for MTS for 20 years, starting with the agency in 2006.

Also read New E-bike safety rules approved at San Diego Unified as student injuries climb

In 2011, he became a journeyman Wayside Electromechanic. He worked in rail maintenance of way and helped train apprentices in the department. Pryor's coworkers, emergency responders, and hospital medical professionals tried to save him. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about a half-hour before midnight.

Advertisement

MTS CEO Commits to Safety Investigation

MTS CEO Sharon Cooney said in a message to employees that the cause of the tragic accident has not yet been determined. She said the agency is committed to understanding what happened and taking appropriate steps to prevent similar tragedies. MTS said it is cooperating with Cal/OSHA and other investigating authorities. Cooney said Pryor had trained and mentored many apprentices, generously sharing the knowledge and experience he developed over the last two decades.

This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire MTS family, particularly those who worked alongside Patrick and knew him personally, she said. His death has devastated coworkers. Peter Kennedy, who is with the union representing the workers, said he got the call last Friday morning, and it was devastating. A longtime friend, who requested anonymity, said the loss may be the first fatality of its magnitude in the department's history.

The friend said Pryor was known for his expertise, steady temperament, and willingness to take on additional work. He was someone colleagues could count on, the friend told FOX 5/KUSI. Pryor's coworkers, emergency responders, and hospital medical professionals tried to save him. The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images Cal/OSHA is investigating the fatal accident at the 33rd and K Street substation.

The agency has not determined the cause of the electrical exposure. MTS has not identified what caused the electrical exposure. Cooney wrote to FOX 5/KUSI that the cause of this tragic accident has not yet been determined. We are committed to understanding what happened and taking appropriate steps to prevent similar tragedies, she said.

Advertisement

Pryor Remembered as Mentor and Colleague

Pryor had been with MTS for 20 years, starting with the agency in 2006. In 2011, he became a journeyman Wayside Electromechanic. He worked in rail maintenance of way. Cooney said he trained and mentored many apprentices.

He generously shared the knowledge and experience he developed over the last two decades, she said. This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire MTS family, particularly those who worked alongside Patrick and knew him personally, she said.