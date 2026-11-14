A router at a ‘remote FAA facility’ grounded an entire country.

Issues with a new router related to a fiber optic upgrade grounded thousands of flights on Friday. A view of an information board at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, filled with waiting passengers on November 13, 2026.is the Verge’s weekend editor.

He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.ordered by the FAA was related to work replacing outdated copper wire with a fiber optic line at a “remote FAA facility. ” The secretary said that this was “routine maintenance,” rather than the result of a major modernization effort.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'

He told reporters that it was “such an old wire that it was being discontinued, meaning that line was going to get shut down,” necessitating the upgrade. What wasn’t clear, according to Secretary Duffy, was the root cause of the problem. He said that it could have been faulty hardware, a misconfigured router, or “incompetence” on the part of contractor L3Harris. Regardless, what followed was the newly installed router “flooding” other routers in the Air Traffic Control system.

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Duffy said that there were “over 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds,” causing disruption to radar feeds and communication with planes. , and to tout the work the FAA has done so far.

“We are building, we are building safely, but we are building fast,” he said, but said that Congress had only given him a “partial payment” to complete the necessary work.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google‘The end of Tesla! ’: Cybertruck diehards turn on Elon Musk after he pulls the plug