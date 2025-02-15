Work-From-Home Scam Leaves Houston Woman Facing Homelessness

A Houston resident, Mildred Bedar, is facing the prospect of homelessness after a work-from-home job with a Kentucky-based shipping company failed to pay her promised wages. The Better Business Bureau and the Postal Service suspect the company is involved in a 'reshipping scam', raising concerns about the legitimacy of the job opportunity.

Mildred Bedar, a Houston resident, is facing the threat of homelessness after a work-from-home job with a Kentucky-based shipping company failed to pay her. Bedar was hired to inspect Amazon shipments, repackage them, and send them to their final destinations. Her employment agreement promised a monthly salary of $2,900, plus a $20 bonus for each package handled. After a month of work, the company ceased communication following her scheduled payday.

Both the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Postal Service have indicated that the business resembles a 'reshipping scam,' which often involves products acquired illegitimately and laundered through multiple shipping steps. \'I'll be homeless if I don't get that money,' Bedar said. 'I'm a 68-year-old woman with her service dog out on the street or her car is not something I would think about.' Leah Napoliello from the BBB commented on the situation, saying, 'If she has not been paid, and suddenly the business has gone dark, there's no evidence they're still operating or way to contact them to request payment, then that is very suspicious.' \To help identify legitimate work-from-home opportunities, the BBB suggests looking for a direct interview process and ensuring the company properly vets candidates. They also advise being cautious if the payment seems excessive for the work and researching the company for any complaints about its operations





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Work-From-Home Scam Homelessness Reshipping Scam Better Business Bureau

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston Prepares for Chevron Houston Marathon Amidst Cold Weather and Security ConcernsHouston Mayor John Whitmire addressed the city's preparations for the Chevron Houston Marathon, emphasizing public safety and cold weather measures. Increased security measures follow a recent attack in New Orleans, while ten warming centers will be open to serve residents experiencing homelessness during the expected cold snap.

Read more »

Cold weather and records highlighted 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half MarathonThe cold weather suited the participants, allowing for exciting, record-setting finishes in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

Read more »

Houston weather: Live blog of latest weather in the Houston area as snowfall is expectedThe FOX 26 Houston Weather Team is committed to keep you safe and informed throughout the winter storm that is approaching the Houston area overnight Tuesday and into Tuesday morning.

Read more »

Houston shooting: Man found dead, another injured at southeast Houston apartment complexOne man was found dead, another injured after a shooting in southeast Houston was initially reported by the owner of a taco truck.

Read more »

Houston Bachelor Grant Ellis Talks Love, Life and Houston EatsABC13's Briana Conner sits down with 'The Bachelor' Season 29 lead, Grant Ellis, who has a special connection to Houston. Ellis discusses his love for the city's vibrant culinary scene, his excitement to spend time with family, and what viewers can expect from his upcoming season.

Read more »

Deadly Houston crash: Authorities investigating crash involving 4 vehiclesThe Houston Police Department is investigating following a multi-vehicle accident in Southeast Houston.

Read more »