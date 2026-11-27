The iconic Klingon character Worf is set to return in a new game expansion for Star Trek: Captain's Chair. This detailed update brings Gul Dukat and other captains to the deck-building strategy title.

ScreenRant reports that Worf, the beloved Klingon warrior from Star Trek, will return in a new expansion for Star Trek: Captain's Chair. The expansion, titled Duty and Honor, adds four new captains to the deck-building game, including Worf and Gul Dukat. This release aims to satisfy dedicated fans who crave more content featuring the iconic character.

Expanding the Deck-Building Strategy Game

Duty and Honor is the latest expansion for the critically acclaimed deck-building game, Star Trek: Captain's Chair. The base game is a strategic experience where players take on the role of one of six captains. These captains include Picard, Sisko, Burnham, Shran, Koloth, and Sela. Players must complete various objectives to obtain the highest score.

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The core gameplay involves playing cards from each character's corresponding starter deck. Players can also acquire additional cards throughout the game. This mechanic allows for a highly detailed and thematically rich Star Trek experience. The game is widely praised for its strong representation of the characters and compelling strategic depth.

New Captains and Iconic Characters Added

The new expansion adds four new captains to the game, greatly increasing replayability and variety. Two of these captains have been confirmed as Captain Worf and Gul Dukat. Gul Dukat is a fan-favorite Cardassian from Deep Space Nine. The other two captains have not yet been confirmed by WizKids.

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Each captain will come with their own set of cards representing iconic ships, characters, and locations. This addition ensures that dedicated Star Trek fans will have plenty of new content to enjoy. The inclusion of these specific characters adds a layer of authenticity that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Pricing and Release Schedules for Players

The base game for Star Trek: Captain's Chair is required to play the new expansion. It costs $59.99 and is available for back-order on the official WizKids website. The estimated ship date for the base game is Q4 2026. This timing allows players to prepare their collections well in advance of the expansion.

The Duty and Honor expansion itself costs $39.99. It is currently available for pre-order via the official WizKids website and other assorted retailers. The official store listing estimates a release date of Q3 2027. This means the expansion should release between July 1 and September 30, 2027.

Meeting the Demand for More Star Trek Content

Worf has appeared in more episodes throughout the show's history than any other character. His reappearance in new Star Trek content is always appreciated by fans. Although he has appeared on multiple shows, a dedicated project like this expansion is significant.

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This release could be the definitive Worf Star Trek experience if the creators execute it well. It serves as a replacement for the canceled Worf series that fans never got to see. The high quality of previous expansions suggests that this release will do Worf proud. Fans can rest assured that the strategic depth and thematic consistency will remain high.