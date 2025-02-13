Wordle Wednesday Triumph: Conquering a Tricky Puzzle

This blog post details the author's challenging experience with Wordle Wednesday. They share their thought process, the struggles they faced, and the final triumphant solution. The post also explains the scoring system for Wordle battles.

Today is Thor's Day, which means yesterday was Wordle Wednesday. Every Wednesday, I offer you, dear Wordle rs, an extra challenge in the form of a riddle or brain teaser. Then, on Thursday, I reveal the answer. The answer is a leaf, the thief in a cloak of green, that falls in Autumn (from giants) and lands on the earth, turning to gold before eventually crumbling into dust. I always check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle s with Wordle Bot as well.

Now, this Wordle was incredibly tricky! ANIME gave me two yellow boxes, and I only had 44 words remaining, but I struggled to find a green box. MAYOR rearranged things, yielding more yellow boxes. SCRAM cut my remaining words down to 2, but still no green boxes! At this point, all I could think of was UMBRA, but that wasn't it either. Finally, I had one green box and only one word left to choose from: RUMBA for the win! At last! I'm trading 2s at this point. Two days ago, I got -2, yesterday I got +2. Today, I get -1 for guessing in five and -1 for losing to the Bot, who took just four tries. -2 again! Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 point; guessing in 6 is -2 points, and missing the Wordle is -3 points. If you beat your opponent, you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WORDLE WORDLEWEDNESDAY PUZZLE CHALLENGE GAMEPLAY STRATEGY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wordle Wednesday Riddle and Today's Wordle SolveDiscover today's Wordle Wednesday riddle and follow along as the author shares their strategy for solving the puzzle. Learn the scoring system for Wordle competitions and explore the etymology of the word 'knack'. The text also emphasizes the importance of creating a safe and respectful online community.

Read more »

Conquering Wordle: Clues and Insights into the Popular Word PuzzleWordle, the daily five-letter word puzzle, has taken the world by storm. This article delves into the game's mechanics, its creator's perspective, and the reasons behind its immense popularity. It provides clues for a recent Wordle puzzle and explores the social dynamics of sharing puzzle solutions.

Read more »

Wordle Wednesday Solved: The Answer Is Revealed!Every Wednesday, I challenge you with a riddle, and today's answer is revealed! Join me as I take you through my Wordle journey, using Wordle Bot to guide my strategy. From the initial guess to the final victory, experience the thrill of solving the daily puzzle. Plus, learn about the meaning and history of the winning word, FLINT.

Read more »

Today’s ‘Wordle’ #1313 Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, January 22ndLooking for help with today's New York Times Wordle? Here are hints, clues and commentary to help you solve today's Wordle and sharpen your guessing game.

Read more »

Wordle #1,313 Clues and Answer for Wednesday, January 22Wordle has become a daily ritual for millions. Test your skills with today's Wordle puzzle using these five clues. Unsure of the answer? Scroll down carefully to reveal the solution.

Read more »

Wordle Wednesday Challenge: A Math-Based PuzzleThis Wordle Wednesday features a unique twist – a math-based challenge! The writer shares their journey to solve the puzzle, highlighting the strategic choices and unexpected successes. Learn how they used Wordle Bot to analyze their gameplay and ultimately triumphed over the challenge.

Read more »