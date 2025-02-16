Wordle Hints and Solution for Sunday, February 16

Struggling with today's Wordle puzzle? Get helpful clues and the solution for Wordle #1,338, released on Sunday, February 16th.

Wordle , the beloved word guessing game, continues to captivate players worldwide. Created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle in January 2021, Wordle quickly rose to prominence, exploding from a modest 91 players in November 2021 to over 2 million by January 2022. This meteoric surge in popularity caught the attention of The New York Times, which acquired the game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in early 2022.

The game's simple yet addictive mechanics involve guessing a secret five-letter word within six attempts. Wordle provides color-coded feedback to guide players: green tiles indicate a correct letter in the right position, yellow suggests a letter present in the word but misplaced, while gray signifies a letter absent from the word altogether.Wardle himself explained his rationale for choosing five-letter words and six attempts in a January 2022 interview, stating, 'I tested different word lengths and the number of tries players were allowed. Through that process, I found that five letters and six tries created the perfect balance. It's challenging but still solvable, giving players a real sense of accomplishment.'Linguistics expert Erhan Aslan, who teaches at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, also offered valuable advice for Wordle enthusiasts. He emphasized the importance of a strategic starting word, recommending words containing common vowels (e, a) and consonants (r, t) along with frequently used sound sequences. Avoiding words starting with q, z, j, or x, he suggested, may be beneficial as they provide less initial feedback. Aslan highlighted the need for players to utilize their phonics knowledge to narrow down or eliminate potential words based on the clues received.For those seeking assistance with Sunday's Wordle puzzle (#1,338), here are some hints:Hint #1: How you might feel if you're wearing black tie.Hint #2: This word is also the name of a brand of shower products.Hint #3: Could be used to describe James Bond.Hint #4: It starts with a consonant.Hint #5: The answer contains three vowels.The answer to Wordle #1,338 for Sunday, February 16 is 'Suave.' If you were unable to solve today's puzzle, remember that the game resets at midnight in your time zone, providing a fresh opportunity to test your word-guessing skills





