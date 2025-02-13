Wordle Hints and Solution for February 13th, 2023

Stuck on today's Wordle puzzle? We've got the clues and hints you need to crack it. Find out the solution to puzzle #1335 and learn more about Wordle.

Need a clue for today's Wordle puzzle? You've come to the right place. However, before diving into the hints and solutions for the Thursday, February 13 puzzle, let's go over the basics of Wordle . Wordle is a word puzzle that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. Originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle and released to the public in 2021, the puzzle was acquired by The New York Times in 2022 after rising to huge popularity.

Players can pick any “starter word” to begin the puzzle. From there, blocks will turn green when the right letter is in the right place, yellow when the right letter is in the wrong place and gray when the letter doesn’t exist in the puzzle. The Times’ Wordle editor Tracy Bennett told TODAY.com in a 2023 interview that she didn’t think “any word is a bad choice.” After analyzing 515 million games in 2023, the New York Times’ Wordlebot recommended “trace” as a solid go-to starter word for any day. You can play Wordle for free, though to save your statistics and see deeper analysis, you’ll need a New York Times Games subscription or a full New York Times subscription. Below are the clues and hints for today’s Wordle answer. Plus, find the answer to puzzle #1335 at the bottom. What is a hint for today’s Wordle answer? This word is a noun. This word is a type of dance. How many vowels are in today’s Wordle answer? Two Does today’s Wordle answer have any repeating letters? No What vowels are in today’s Wordle answer? A, U What letter does today’s Wordle answer start with? R What is the definition of today’s Wordle answer? The word is “a dance of Cuban origin and complex rhythm.” What is today’s Wordle answer? The solution to today’s Wordle puzzle will appear under this image. Proceed with caution. “Rumba” The definition for the above word is from Webster’s New World College Dictionary





