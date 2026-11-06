Woolwich Shooting: Terry Dearsley Dies, Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Police are investigating a Woolwich shooting after Terry Dearsley, 32, died. Paul Rosser-Davies, 48, has been charged with attempted murder.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Terry Dearsley, 32, died following a Woolwich shooting in Frances Street, south-east London. The Metropolitan Police were called at 8.09pm on Thursday, October 22 to reports of shots being fired. Mr Dearsley had suffered a gunshot wound and was found inside a parked car.

Officers attended the scene and provided first aid before Terry Dearsley was taken to hospital. He died on Wednesday, November 4, and his family is being supported by specially trained officers. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation is now being treated as a murder case.

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How the Frances Street Shooting Unfolded

The Metropolitan Police said officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds when they arrived in Frances Street, Woolwich. Officers performed first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived at the scene. The man was then taken to an East London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firearms officers and specialist crime detectives also attended the scene as part of the response. Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Investigators have not published further details about the sequence of events in the source material.

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Charge Brought Against Paul Rosser-Davies

Paul Rosser-Davies, 48, of Brewhouse Road, Greenwich, has been charged in connection with the shooting. He was charged on Sunday, November 1, with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Police have not indicated in the source material that any other person has been charged.

Paul Rosser-Davies appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 2, and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at The Old Bailey on Monday, November 30. Charges against him have not yet been tested in court, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Royal Artillery Barracks Site and Next Steps

The shooting took place close to the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, a base that accommodates up to 700 men of the Royal Regiment. The site housed the Royal Artillery from 1776 until 2007. It is scheduled for closure in 2028, with the Ministry of Defence deeming the site surplus to its requirements.

For residents and local people, the immediate next steps are the court dates set for Paul Rosser-Davies, starting with the scheduled hearing at The Old Bailey on Monday, November 30. Anyone who saw the incident in Frances Street or has relevant information is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.