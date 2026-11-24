BasicNet is adding stores and a runway show to Woolrich’s reboot, betting on organic growth, wholesale momentum and a retooled offering.

On Tuesday, the OG American outdoorsy brand will unveil a new flagship in Milan, as it gears up to stage a runway show in January during Located on Via Ragazzi del ‘99 just behind the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II luxury shopping arcade, the store spans 2,420 square feet and replaces aattracts, we think it may be an even better area, with better foot traffic ,” said BasicNet co-chief executive officer Lorenzo Boglione, who shares the role with his brother Alessandro, in an exclusive interview on Monday.

The Woolrich flagship is located a few steps away from those of other brands in the BasicNet orbit, such as Sebago and K-Way.

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“Our ambitions for Woolrich are significant because we believe the potential is enormous, so we’re not setting limits for ourselves,” he said about the overall strategy. Designed by architectural firm Ciguë and inspired by wool looms, the store is decked in minimalist larchwood fixtures and display modules with steel and brass accents, including a bookcase-like wall with an integrated sound system.

The space is organized around threeareas, each intended to spotlight different facets of the brand’s universe, from The Assembly Table dedicated to accessories and apparel to The Tailor’s Room devoted to outerwear and the “Woolen Mills” line that explores signature styles and materials from the brand’s past. Boglione said that in the first few days since its soft opening last Friday, the store has enjoyed a positive footfall.unit will bow in Rome later this winter on Via di Campo Marzio, marking Woolrich’s first flagship in the Italian capital.

The two stores will add to Woolrich’s existing network of 14 European flagships, located in Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. Retail accounts for about one third of the brand’s overall sales. As BasicNet continues to work behind the scenes to fine-tune Woolrich’s strategy, January’s fashion show will best encapsulate the vision, Boglione contended.

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“The show is meant to be a moment when we present this new message and vision to everyone at the same time. We want to communicate a clear break from the past and a significant change in the shortest time possible. We don’t think there’s a better platform for that than “The decision to hold a show was made with a view to accelerating things.

If we simply put the new collection in the showroom, show it to buyers and wait a year for the first clients to start buying it, the process would take a long time, probably a few years,” he added. Unveiling the fall 2027 collection, the first entirely developed by the BasicNet team led by global brand manager Marco Tamponi, the coed show is to explore the brand’s universe, rooted in the celebrations of Americana, while avoiding any nostalgia.

“There will certainly be elements of the brand’s heritage, but we’ve also chosen not to overemphasize that or stop there. There will be a number of new, different and more modern things. That’s our effort to bring a brand with a history into the contemporary world…. You can lean into exaggerated vintage references, and that might pay off in a moment like this, but it doesn’t pay off over the long term,” the executive underscored.

The retail and collection presentation moves are both part of a broader long-term strategy. Boglione reiterated BasicNet’s commitment to healthy and organic growth.

“We didn’t set numerical targets, even when we bought the brand. We asked ourselves what it could become, and whether that would take two, three or five years, and for us, the timeline is fairly flexible. We do have goals, and we want to reach them, but the main one was to make the business sustainable,” he said.

BasicNet last November acquired the rights to the Woolrich brand for Europe and 100 percent of Woolrich Europe SpA, the company managing its distribution and retail activities. As a result of the deal, L-Gam exited Woolrich seven years after acquiring the brand in 2018 from its former owner, WP Lavori in Corso.

“We know this is a long journey, but we’ve liked these first steps, and so have the people who have seen the work,” he said, mentioning for example the positive feedback on the fall 2027 collection being introduced to retailers ahead of January’s runway show. “If the fashion show and the collections resonate with the market…. If we can generate some buzz, the first results will probably come from wholesale and digital,” each representing roughly one-third of revenues, Boglione said.

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The executive is happy with the current distribution mix and is hopeful to grow the number and budgets of wholesale partners. He conceded that retail will take longer to bear fruit.

“We’ll keep opening stores, but it will take time. Beautiful stores require significant investment, and finding the right locations is difficult…. You’re not completely in control when you’re looking for stores. The other channels can show results much faster, so in the short term, if things go well, wholesale will respond faster than retail,” he said.

Italy, France, the Netherlands and Germany are Woolrich’s better represented markets in Europe, while France, Belgium, Spain and the U.K. are the countries where Boglione believes there is untapped potential.

“We want to build a healthy business. If the stores work, we’ll open more. If wholesale works better, we’ll grow that faster. We’ll adapt as organically as possible,” Boglione said.

Woolrich was founded in 1830 by John Rich in Pennsylvania and is one of the oldest American producers of wool fabrics and outdoor clothing. The company was created to provide durable and functional garments for hunters, lumberjacks and railway workers. In 1850, Woolrich introduced its signature buffalo red and black check pattern.

In 1940, responding to the needs of workers building oil pipelines in Alaska, the Arctic parka was born — designed to withstand extreme temperatures and another signature garment for the brand. BasicNet was founded by Lorenzo and Alessandro Boglione’s father, Marco Boglione, who created the group in 1994 as a marketplace and publicly listed it on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999. Its brand portfolio includes Kappa, Robe di Kappa, K-Way, Superga, Sebago, Briko and beachwear specialist Sundek.

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