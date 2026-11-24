Woody Harrelson has admitted he almost didn’t sign on to play Haymitch Abernathy in the dystopian adaptation.

Woody Harrelson Turned Down Haymitch Offer Twice: I Didn’t ‘Think There Was Enough to Do’ in ‘The Hunger Games’ Woody Harrelson Turned Down Haymitch Offer Twice: I Didn’t ‘Think There Was Enough to Do’ in ‘The Hunger Games’ Zosia Mamet Slams ‘Mad Men’ Boss Matthew Weiner as ‘Horrible’ Because He ‘Rules With Fear’: ‘He Dressed Me Down for 45 Minutes’, Woody told the actor he “turned it down twice,” referring to the role.

Taylor Swift Ties Grammy Record for Consecutive Album of the Year Nominations “Turned it down? ” asked Zada.

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“Yeah, it’s stupid,” responded Harrelson. “I thought it was good, I read the books, really good, but I just don’t think there’s enough to do. I don’t know if there’s enough to do. It’s an arbitrary, odd way of assessing it.

” He continued, explaining that director Gary Ross ultimately convinced him to do it.

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“ Can’t imagine not having had this experience in my life and knowing these people and then Gary calls me and he’s like, ‘Woody, you have to do this part. I don’t have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch. ’ And he just talked to me for about 10 minutes on the phone.

I’m like, ‘All right, okay, yeah, let’s do it.

'” Released in 2012, Ross directed the first “Hunger Games” film, while Francis Lawrence went on to direct “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Mockingjay – Part 2,” “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and “Sunrise on the Reaping. ” The recently released prequel takes place 25 years before the original “Hunger Games” series and follows the origin story of Abernathy as he’s forced to compete in the second Quarter Quell.

McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning and more also star. , original cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson also made small appearances. On an episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Lawrence told host Alex Cooper it wasto return as Katniss.

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“It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh and Woody … it was so emotional. ”