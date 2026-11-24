Woody Harrelson discusses his initial hesitation to join the franchise and his support for the new actor taking on the role of Haymitch in the upcoming prequel.

Woody Harrelson recently opened up about his initial reluctance to join The Hunger Games franchise, revealing that director Gary Ross had to convince him twice before he accepted the role of Haymitch. The actor admitted that after reading Suzanne Collins' novels, he believed there was insufficient material for the character to sustain a film.

Convincing Woody Harrelson To Join The Franchise

Director Gary Ross did not take no for an answer when Harrelson expressed doubts about the character's depth. Ross informed the actor that he had no other candidate for the part and engaged him in a ten-minute phone call to persuade him. Harrelson agreed to take the role after this brief but determined conversation with Ross.

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Producer Allison Shearmur later played a similar pivotal role in convincing Harrelson to continue with the series. Her persistence mirrored Ross's earlier efforts, ensuring that the character of Haymitch remained consistent across the saga. Harrelson acknowledged that not every filmmaker matches this level of dedication when casting.

Reflections On The Character And Casting

Harrelson expressed deep satisfaction with the new actor taking on the role in the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. He praised the young performer's ability to capture the cynicism that defines the older Haymitch. Harrelson believes no one else could have portrayed the character's evolution as effectively.

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The actor noted that the young Haymitch introduced in the book aligns closely with his own interpretation. He always conveyed the underlying care Haymitch had for the tributes, despite his outward toughness. This nuance is now fully explored for audiences in the new film.

Lessons From Past Role Rejections

Harrelson recalled telling producer James L. Brooks that a movie about a sports agent would not succeed. That rejected project eventually starred Tom Cruise and earned him an Academy Award nomination. This experience highlights how some roles have significant hidden value.