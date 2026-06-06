Woody and Kleiny Launch Epic 39-Day US Bus Tour for World Cup

Social media stars Woody and Kleiny are undertaking a 39-day, 15,000-mile bus tour across the US to follow England in the World Cup, combining football fandom with American culture and raising awareness for prostate cancer.

Social media sensations Woody and Kleiny, known for their outrageous pranks and millions of followers, are embarking on an epic 39-day bus tour across the United States to follow the England national football team in the 2026 World Cup.

The duo, whose real names are Paul Wood and Paul Klein, will cover 500 miles a day in a luxury bus equipped with 12 bunks, a single toilet, and six cameras to capture every moment of their journey. Their mission is to provide a unique, unfiltered perspective on the tournament while immersing themselves in American culture, from eating burgers and hot dogs to visiting an Amish town and an alligator ranch.

The live stream, dubbed 'Woody and Kleiny in a state tour,' will run 24/7, making it one of the largest continuous live streams associated with a major sports event. The tour kicks off on June 11 in San Jose, where the duo will attend a fan zone for the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. From there, they will crisscross the country, covering 15,000 miles, visiting cities where England plays and other fan hotspots.

Woody and Kleiny are confident that England will win the World Cup, shouting 'It's coming home!

' and even planning to drive along Route 66 to 'relieve the spirit of 66. ' However, the tour also has a serious side: they have partnered with Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness about prostate cancer and men's mental health. Each day, they will invite guests onto their bus to discuss these issues on camera, with high-profile names from football, music, and medicine lined up.

The duo met as teenagers playing football in Hertfordshire and first gained fame on Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football act. Their subsequent prank videos on YouTube and other platforms earned them over 45 million followers. Now, they are combining their love for football and comedy with a charitable cause, aiming to entertain and educate along the way. The tour will continue until the tournament's end on July 19, regardless of England's performance.

Woody and Kleiny are determined to make this a memorable journey, blending football fandom with American road trip adventures, all while promoting important health messages. Their bus, typically used by touring bands, will be a mobile studio and gathering place for discussions. The pranksters are known for their high-energy antics, and they promise constant content across their social channels.

Paul Klein, aka Kleiny, emphasized that the tour is about more than just football: 'Men need to talk more about their health and emotions, and we want to promote that.

' Woody added that the cameras will never stop, capturing the 'carnage' of following England and experiencing American culture. The tour also includes visits to an Amish town, an alligator ranch, and a bull-riding event where they will dress as cowboys. The duo's optimism for England's victory is palpable, but they are prepared for any outcome. Their commitment to the cause is evident in their daily plans to host guests on the bus for candid conversations.

The tour represents a massive logistical undertaking, with a production crew tracking their every move. For Woody and Kleiny, this is the ultimate fusion of their passions: football, comedy, and making a difference. They hope to inspire their fans to engage with the tournament and with important health topics. The journey promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, and they invite viewers to join them live as they travel across America.

With 45 million followers tuning in, the tour is set to be a landmark event in social media sports coverage





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Woody And Kleiny World Cup Bus Tour England Football Team Live Stream Prostate Cancer Awareness

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