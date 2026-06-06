Woody and Kleiny in a state tour: Social media stars on a World Cup bus tour across the US

Social media stars Woody and Kleiny are embarking on a World Cup bus tour across the US, following the Three Lions and giving their unique insight into the greatest show on earth. They will be live streamed 24/7 as they criss-cross the States, enjoying burgers, hot dogs, and 'soccer' while following Thomas Tuchel's men in pursuit of glory.

Social media stars Woody and Kleiny are so sure ‘football's coming home’ - they are going on a World Cup bus tour across the US following the Three Lions .

Clocking up 500 miles a day across 39 days with one tour bus and one toilet, the former Britain's Got Talent and YouTube stars Paul Wood and Paul Klein will criss-cross the States to give their own unique insight into the greatest show on earth - and their take on stars and stripes American culture. The duo - who have 45 million followers - will enjoy burgers, hot dogs and 'soccer' as they will be live streamed 24/7 as they follow Thomas Tuchel’s men in pursuit of glory.

Dubbed the ‘Woody and Kleiny in a state tour’ it is one of the largest live streams ever associated with a sports event. The pranksters will be followed by a production crew day and night, with six cameras on the tour bus itself to capture every moment of their epic journey. Their luxurious bus, usually hired by bands on tour in the US, is made up of 12 bunks and will average around 500 miles per day.

Speaking ahead of their mammoth tour Woody said: ‘Once the cameras start, they’re not stopping. Not only will there be a constant live stream but we’re also going to be posting clips on our other social media channels.

‘It’s going to be carnage. We’re going to be following England, following football but also going to really experience American culture and doing what we do best, which is to have a lot of fun.

’ Paul Wood and Paul Klein will criss-cross the States to give their own unique insight into the greatest show on earth - and their take on stars and stripes American culture The duo already have plans to visit an Amish town; an alligator ranch; dress up like cowboys and ride a bull. Kleiny added: ‘There’s going to be so much happening that we can’t wait to get started.

The football is just one part of it because there’s a lot more than the tournament itself. ’ In addition to visiting cities where England are playing, the tour will also take in other locations where matches are being watched by fans. The first stop of the tour is on June 11 for the opening game of the World Cup when Mexico play South Africa in Mexico City.

Woody and Kleiny will be at the fan zone in San Jose where an estimated 100,000 supporters are expected to watch the game, most of them Mexicans based in the US. The tour is expected to cover 15,000 miles and will continue until the end of the tournament on July 19, regardless of how England fare. But Woody insisted that neither he nor his comic pal are in little doubt about the outcome. He screamed: ‘England.

We’re going to win it. It’s coming home and we’re going to do our bit to make that happen. ’ Kleiny yelled as he punched the air: ‘England! There’s only one team in it.

Bring it home England, let’s do it. ’ As part of their efforts to help England land the trophy, the tour will also travel along route 66, which Woody and Kleiny claim is to help ‘relieve the spirit of ‘66’ the last time the nation secured football’s top prize. But apart from the fun and frolics that are sure to be on offer, both insist there is also a more serious side to the tour.

Woody and Kleiny have teamed up with Prostate Cancer UK to help raise funds for the charity and raise awareness about the disease and men’s mental health. Kleiny said: ‘Our tour is more than just about football. The issue of prostate cancer and men’s mental health in general is something that means a lot to us.

‘A lot of men still struggle to talk about things like this. It’s getting better but it’s not as good as it should be. Men need to talk more about their health and emotions, and we want to promote that through this tour. ’ At the end of each day, the duo plan to invite a number of guests onto their tour bus to discuss on camera not only football but issues like prostate cancer and mental health.

They said they already have a number of high-profile names lined up from the world of football, music and medicine but could not reveal their names. When asked who his ideal footballer would be to invite onto the tour bus, Woody replied ‘David Beckham. ’ Kleiny said: ‘Diego Maradona. But that’s not going to be possible so because I’m a massive Arsenal fan, it’d be Thierry Henry.

’ Woody and Kleiny met when they played football together as youngsters in Hertfordshire, where they grew up. They first came to the public’s attention when they competed in Series 3 of Britain’s Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. But it is their pranks on each other that helped to launch their social media careers, earning them millions of fans in the process.

At the end of each day, the duo plan to invite a number of guests onto their tour bus to discuss on camera not only football but issues like prostate cancer and mental health Woody and Kleiny have teamed up with Prostate Cancer UK to help raise funds for the charity and raise awareness about the disease and men’s mental health And the duo have vowed not to disappoint, insisting that while England’s footballers have been plotting for victory, they too have been in training for a series of memorable World Cup pranks. Kleiny warned Woody: ‘One of the pranks I’ve got for you may lead to us falling out.

We have a line we don’t normally cross, but we’ll cross it for this tour, it will be worth it. ’ Woody hinted with a cheeky smile on his face: ‘The line is never to shave each other’s hair but we’re on tour and it’s the World Cup. ’ But both are adamant that their unique live stream tour will be a lot of fun and hair or no hair, ‘It’s coming home. ’





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World Cup Three Lions Thomas Tuchel Social Media Stars Pranksters Live Stream American Culture Prostate Cancer UK Route 66 England Mexico South Africa San Jose Mexico City David Beckham Diego Maradona Thierry Henry

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