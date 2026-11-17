Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn's 27-year-old daughter, Bechet Allen, gave a rare glimpse into their family life, which includes younger sister Manzie Tio Allen, 26.

At the table, the mother and daughter smiled for the camera while wearing subtly matching black and white striped tops. Meanwhile, theManzie Tio Allen And the couple's private life being put on display was a rare occasion, as they have maintained a marriage outside of the public eye since getting together in 1990, coinciding with Woody's controversial split from"If anyone had told me years ago that I would be married to a girl much younger than me with no background in New York or none of the similar interests growing up and that she’d be a Korean orphan," Woody remarked to, said that he initially expected he'd end up settling down with a Hollywood star.

"'I’m going to be married to a New York actress,'" he recounted thinking before he married Soon-Yi in 1997. "But it didn’t work out that way. ”Looking more like sisters, there's one resemblance after another between the Oscar nominee and her daughters, who she shares with NBA alumalum's, uh, full house includes her lookalike eldest daughter Zoie and her two years younger little sis Beatrix. A total touchdown moment.

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The NBC Nightly News anchor and his son celebrated the Miami Hurricanes' January 2026 win in an adorable selfie. , has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films likeWith blonde hair, Lily-Rose Depp and mom Vanessa Paradis appeared cut from the same cloth at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2016 in Paris. , "but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is. "