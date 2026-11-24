The current owner spent five years restoring the 1896 home, preserving its original details while adding modern comforts.

Woodrow Wilson’s former Princeton home, a seven-bedroom Tudor Revival that he and his wife helped design, is back on the market for $5.85 million. Built in 1896, the three-story house at 82 Library Place has five full bathrooms, one half bath, and sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre in Princeton’s historic Western Section, a short walk from the university.

Wilson was a professor there when he and his wife, Ellen, an accomplished artist, set out to build the house. Ellen supplied architect Edward S. Child with drawings and even a clay model of the home she envisioned. She drew inspiration from Princeton’s Tudor-style buildings, a choice still reflected in the home’s leaded glass, exposed beams, and decorative woodwork. But their ambitions occasionally exceeded their budget.

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“Wilson did not have a lot of money when he was building that house,” said Barbara Blackwell, the listing agent with Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty. The couple scrapped plans for a servants’ staircase, and the leaded-glass doors separating the foyer from the dining room came from the Sears catalog. The current owner, businessman and Wilson enthusiast Robert Carr , bought the property in 2003 and spent five years painstakingly restoring it.

Working with Baxter Construction, he replaced the roof and mechanical systems while preserving original windows and woodwork. The Sears doors are still there. As are the original ceiling beams and moldings in the spacious central foyer, where Wilson held his classes. The rest of the home is a mix of old and new, with historically accurate flourishes.

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Carr transformed Wilson’s modest library into an oak-paneled room with a fireplace, designed to look as though it had always been there. In the kitchen, original cabinets mingle with matching new ones and a double Wolf range. A bronze pot rack rises and lowers over the granite island, near a copper sink and a working dumbwaiter.

“He just spared no expense in bringing it back to its former glory and even enhancing it,” Blackwell said. Carr also brought in architect Ron Berlin to design a greenhouse-style sunroom with arched windows and a glass ceiling, and carefully restored the sleeping porch, with views in nearly every direction. Even the garage got arched wooden doors to match the house.

This attention to the whole property, from original rooms to new ones, is what makes 82 Library Place so special, said Blackwell. “The renovation was just so tastefully done. ”