'The Airport Chaplain' is in development for Season 2, the bosses at Wooden Horse have confirmed in a wide-ranging interview.

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) have been brought on as writers for Season 2, which is currently in development at SBS under lead writer and co-creator Elise McCredie.actor Weaving, who plays the title character, first mentioned a second run of the high-rating Australian show in a Hey You Guys podcast in August.

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'Black Snow': Travis Fimmel Is Back On Cold Case Trail In Teaser For Season 3; Premiere Date Set In Australiaand New Zealand service will launch Season 1 on January 25, 2027. What makes this particularly notable is the holdback window for a network original series likeco-founder Richard Finlayson confirmed the show is in the works, telling Deadline: “We’re developing a second series with SBS, and the writers are back in the room under Elise McCready’s guidance.

” The news came in an exclusive interview during which Wooden Horse’s bosses also revealed a host of hires, and projects such as the first Australian adaptation of an R.L. Stein book as a TV series, along with co-production developments with the likes ofhas been a breakout hit for Australian multicultural public service broadcaster SBS, achieving its biggest launch of 2026 with 1.7 million tuning in for episode one and streaming records broken.

The series broke further records for SBS, reaching 2.4 million viewers on a national total TV basis to date. , and its safe to say it has been one of the most notable new series out of Australia this year.breakout Shabana Azeez as his put-upon boss. The show was inspired by Troy’s chance encounter with a Melbourne Airport chaplain, who helped her recover a lost handbag.

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Troy pointed to the show’s “rounded realism,” and noted it “takes some big swings in the stories it deals with, but it does so with a light touch and real humanity,” noting that there have been “great responses” from viewers in the U.S., UK and her home country, Ireland, among other territories.

“It speaks to humanity and connects with people,” said Troy. “Audiences today are looking for something like that. It is a world and a precinct we all recognise, that we have all travelled through, and it depicts very real people doing very real jobs.

“It is about the lower echelons of the airport and the clash with the upper echelons, and shows a working-class perspective that you don’t often see on Australian television. ”Former ABC television chief Finlayson and ex-eOne TV production chief Troy co-founded Wooden Horse with Troy in 2020, as we, and have over the following six years established the company among the leaders in Australia.

In a tough market where even the likes of NBCUniversal-backed Matchbox Pictures closed down this year, that’s no mean feat.

“We are six years in, and I think we have developed a brand that is known for interesting approaches and stories, strong relationships with the best creators and being a trusted producer,” said Finlayson. “Now it is about having the capacity to keep delivering, because we have a lot in development and a number going into production. ”, which is also noteworthy for its combined TV and movie theater rollout.

“The first season has 20 episodes, and we have created five packages, each effectively an hour long,” said Finlayson. “Hoyts will release them over the course of the year as family experiences. Hoyts has a large family loyalty club, so it is an interesting way to bring together different release strategies. ” We can reveal Wooden Horse has teamed with U.S.-based producer Global Production Studios on a screen adaptation of spooky YA stories author R.L.

Stine’s“This is the first time R.L. Stine has ever been adapted in Australia,” said Troy. She also noted there Wooden Horse has an unnamed co-production with Canada’s Blink49 Studios underway, while the heist caper adaptation of Australian unscripted seriesWooden Horse has backed up a busy 2026 with series of hires, which we can officially reveal here. Felicity Harrison has joined as the producer’s first Head of Commercial and Business Affairs.after 18 years in business.

At Wooden Horse, she will focus on areas such as legal, business affairs and growing revenues.

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“We’ve benefitted from Matchbox’s misfortune, as they had such a great team of people,” said Finlayson. ) joined as a development producer in charge after spells at WildBear and Aquarius Films, with her first job being an associate producer onProduction and development assistant and coordinator Will Lane has been promoted and Nell O’Grady has been hired from Stranger Than Fiction Films in a similar role.

Staffing up has been a key part of forward planning for what’s gearing up to be a big 2027 for company, which is operating in an Australian creative market that has appeared on the up for several years now. Finlayson gave a measured assessment of the production sector, noting the strength of local commissioners, who include such as the ABC, SBS, Stan, Binge and Network Seven, and investment from global streamer, who have continued to order originals under the quota system “We are well supported by our broadcasters and by local and global streamers, the public broadcasters are relatively well funded, and the Labour government has been supportive.

The quotas make a difference, so the local market is in a pretty good place.

“The challenges for Australian producers are much the same as those facing British producers. The U.S. market has changed structurally and is still in a state of flux. We are not seeing it return to pre-COVID levels, so raising the gap is hard for everyone. You have to be well networked internationally and agile when it comes to working with budgets.

” Troy addressed how to remain independent in a global production landscape where Banijay Entertainment is now the largest studio outside of the Hollywood big guns, and M&A appears only to apply to those seeking mega-scale. Wooden Horse is owned by its founders, and has investors and board members including Damian Keogh, CEO of theater chain Hoyts, and Peter Allen, former CEO of Scentre Group and current Chairman of Coles.

“There are always conversations, and the rumour mill is always active,” she said. “Fully independent Australian companies have shown how agile they can be. That flexibility matters. Not being tethered to one mothership is probably how we have continued to get projects made.

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