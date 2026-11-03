Mark Paulino and Stebbins arrested in New Jersey child abuse cases. Woodbine Elementary aide faces 61 charges including aggravated sexual assault and pornography offenses.

Mark Paulino, a former elementary school teacher and holiday Santa-for-Hire, was arrested on December 5 inside his Hamilton Township home by a multi-agency task force. Authorities allege that Paulino possessed and distributed child pornography following a tip that prompted the swift action. This arrest highlights ongoing efforts to protect minors from digital exploitation and physical harm within community settings.

Stebbins Charged With 61 Counts of Abuse

A teacher's aide named Stebbins is facing 61 charges after allegedly filming himself sexually assaulting multiple children inside Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced these developments on Thursday, October 30, revealing a complex web of alleged crimes involving students at the school. Investigators discovered that Stebbins, who worked as a pre-kindergarten aide, took photos and video of children's genitalia inside a school bathroom. Court documents obtained by local media confirm these disturbing allegations against the 44-year-old employee.

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Details Of Alleged Crimes Against Students

Investigators found that Stebbins also filmed himself sexually assaulting children in the bathroom and during their scheduled nap time. He was charged on October 30 with 29 counts of manufacturing child pornography, five counts of aggravated sexual assault, 13 counts of sexual assault by sexual contact, and 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. These charges stem from an investigation that initially focused on March 29 incidents but expanded to include broader misconduct at the school. Stebbins attended a virtual court appearance on Monday and was ordered detained ahead of his next court date set for November 4.

Longstanding Abuse Of Siblings Revealed

The initial sexual assault investigation revealed additional alleged crimes involving four children who are siblings and extended family members of Stebbins. Prosecutors stated that Stebbins allegedly sexually assaulted these four siblings over a span of several years, with some reports indicating abuse lasting for over a decade. This separate case underscores the severity of the allegations against him and the trust he violated as a family member. The discovery of these long-term abuses has intensified scrutiny on how such crimes can remain hidden for extended periods.

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School District Response And Community Impact

Stebbins was hired at Woodbine Elementary School in February 2022 and worked there for more than four years until his arrest earlier this year. In a letter to families, the district immediately sought to replace Stebbins following his March 29 arrest, according to reported statements. Jessica Alba recently deleted Halloween pictures after her Nancy Kerrigan costume faced criticism, showing how public figures manage online backlash, though this is unrelated to the current legal proceedings. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office encourages anyone with information on Stebbins' case to contact the special victims unit at (609) 465-1135 or submit anonymous tips online.

Parallel Arrests Highlight National Concerns

In a related development, Steven Robert Kohls, a North Carolina teacher, was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing children more than two decades ago beginning in 2005. Kohls has been charged with eight counts of sexual activity by a custodian, three counts of sex offense in a parental role, and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child. These parallel arrests demonstrate that authorities are pursuing historical and recent cases with equal vigor. Children are among our most vulnerable populations, and officials emphasize that anyone who harms a child will be held accountable through the justice system.