A Phoenix man suffered “catastrophic” injuries after a 7-foot plank of wood flew off a pickup truck and crashed through his windshield, in a scene straight out of the horror film “…

“It’s tough seeing your baby … I know he’s 35, but seeing him laying like that in pain. ”“He is facing an extensive medical journey that will require multiple reconstructive procedures and a long, challenging recovery,” Amanda added on the crowdfunding page.

Hughes’ mother, Lisa, hopes her son’s accident teaches others to prioritize safety when carrying potentially dangerous items. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident has not yet been found and the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote in athat its highway patrol is asking the public for help tracking down the motorist.

Also read A century of Black Excellence: George Washington Carver High School marks 100 years in Phoenix

“Investigators believe the truck driver may not have known that the plywood had fallen from the vehicle,” it said. Lisa said she has considered the fact that the outcome could have been way worse had the plank hit a younger person.

Advertisement

“Heartbreaking. In a way, I’m thankful that it was him and not a young kid or a young girl,” she told the outlet. And she hopes her son’s painful experience teaches drivers to prioritize safety when carrying potentially dangerous items.

“Just take the extra two seconds to secure it. It’s not that much time to save a life,” she said. Hughes' mother, Lisa, hopes her son's accident teaches others to prioritize safety when carrying potentially dangerous items. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident has not been found.