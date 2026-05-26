Wonder Woman's Radical Costume Change: First Image of Iconic Mask Unveiled

DC has officially shared the first image of Wonder Woman's most radical costume change to date, with the Amazon Warrior donning a mask, something extremely rare throughout her 85-year history in comics. The mask may be an obvious eyesore, but fans need not worry that DC is 'ruining' Wonder Woman's iconic design, thanks to one important detail.

DC has officially shared the first image of Wonder Woman ’s most radical costume change to date, with the Amazon Warrior donning a mask, something extremely rare throughout her 85-year history in comics.

While the mask may be an obvious eyesore, fans need not worry that DC is ‘ruining’ Wonder Woman’s iconic design, thanks to one important detail. DC has recently dropped its solicitations for August, including a preview for writer Stephanie Williams and artist Clayton Henry’s Wonder Woman #36, which continues the duo’s retelling of the Amazon Princess’s origin story through the eyes of the love of her life, Steve Trevor.

This issue will specifically revolve around Diana as she enters ‘the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man’s World as Wonder Woman. ’ In addition to this tantalizing teaser, the preview for the issue, which will fully release on August 19, 2026, has also revealed the main cover and several variant covers.

The main cover by artist Jeffrey Spokes is of particular note, as it depicts a dramatic redesign of Wonder Woman in which she wears a golden mask. Wonder Woman Dons Ancient Greek Mask For Origin Retelling Main Cover by Jeffrey Spokes for Wonder Woman #36 (2026) Spokes’ main cover for Wonder Woman #36 shows Diana in what has become her character-defining gladiator-style skirt and red bustier, accented with gold detailing.

However, this outfit differs from her present-day mainstream continuity costume in several ways, including the absence of her double ‘W’ insignia, the addition of armor elements she doesn’t typically wear, such as a silver shoulder pauldron, and, most notably, a golden mask. This golden mask is a bit of an eyesore, especially for a character who is famous for going bare-faced for most of her 80-plus-year history.

However, the mask’s style makes more sense when considering how closely Wonder Woman is linked to Greek mythology





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