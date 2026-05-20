Wonder Woman #33: Powerful Feat and Unexpected Diversity in Hell

The issue focuses on Wonder Woman's prowess as she tackles Cerberus in Hell, welcoming the return of a controversial piece of lore. Meanwhile, a new villainous presence looms on the horizon.

Wonder Woman has always been an inherent badass, claiming some of the most impressive feats ever accomplished in the DC Universe. These feats rival even Superman's most impressive displays of power, and now the Amazon Princess has another jaw-dropping achievement to add to the list.

However, this particular feat also preludes the return of one of the hero's most controversial pieces of lore. Tom King and Daniel Sampere return for another installment with Wonder Woman #33, which picks up where the previous issue left off. Diana and her daughter Lizzie rescue Steve Trevor, and the family embarks on a Hail Mary mission to Hell as a last resort to stop the Matriarch's takeover of Earth.

This issue largely centers on Diana Prince kicking ass and taking names. Upon entering Hell, the trio is immediately met by Cerberus, the three-headed dog who guards the gates of the underworld. Instead of launching into a brutal battle, a single word from Wonder Woman causes the beast to submit, allowing the family to pass with little fanfare.

As for additional intriguing developments in this issue, it is the debut of a new villain, who though unnamed at the moment, causes trouble as he plans to unleash chaos on the city of Hell. Components like Feature Article, Your Email, Support Article, and Help Topic are empty strings, and please use them as needed





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