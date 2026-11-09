Wonder Girl Leads Justice League: Arctic Attack Special in January 2027

Donna Troy assembles an unconventional team of ice-powered heroes and villains to stop the Frozen Empress in the January 2027 Justice League special.

DC has officially announced the roster for the upcoming Justice League: Arctic Attack Special, revealing a unique team dynamic that combines classic heroes with reformed and reformed villains. The comic book event is scheduled for release in January 2027 and features writer Stephanie Williams and artist Dexter Soy at the helm. The story centers on Wonder Girl, also known as Donna Troy, who must lead an unconventional group to confront a new existential threat.

The Frozen Empress Threatens Humanity

The primary antagonist in this arc is the Frozen Empress, a chilling new villain with the stated goal of wiping out the human race. The narrative begins with Donna Troy and other Wonder Girls undertaking a covert mission to recover stolen Amazonian healing technology. This high-stakes operation goes wrong, forcing Donna to pivot from a recovery mission to a desperate battle for survival against the undead Frozen Empress. The villain threatens to plunge humanity into a frosty grave, necessitating immediate and extreme countermeasures.

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Donna Troy assembles an Arctic Justice League

In response to the Frozen Empress, Donna Troy assembles the Justice League: Arctic Attack team, a group specifically chosen for their mastery of ice-based powers and cold-weather combat. This roster is not a standard lineup but rather a specialized unit built around a singular mission. The team includes a mix of longtime DC staples and complex characters who have history with the Justice League but often operate on the fringes. The focus is on individuals who can withstand the extreme conditions of the Arctic and wield cryokinetic abilities effectively.

Key Heroes and Villains Join the Mission

Among the team members is Ice, also known as Tora Olafsdotter, a longtime DC hero and former member of the Justice League International. Ice possesses godlike ice powers rooted in magic, allowing her to generate cold, manipulate existing ice, and alter weather patterns. She is often depicted as timid, though recent non-canon stories have shown a more ruthless side. Also joining is Frost, formerly known as Killer Frost and previously a scientist named Caitlin Snow. Frost gained her powers after absorbing heat to survive a S.T.A.R. Labs disaster and has been a member of the Justice League of America since 2017. Her ability to manipulate temperature and weaponize ice makes her a valuable asset despite her dark past.

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Reformed Villains Add Depth to the Roster

The team also includes figures with villainous backgrounds who have found a path to redemption or at least uneasy cooperation. Mrs. Freeze, or Nora Fries, is the ex-wife of Batman villain Mr. Freeze. After being cryogenically frozen for years, she was revived in 2019 only to embrace a chaotic life of villainy. She wears a specialized suit to maintain her body temperature and wields an ice gun and a gauntlet that forms spiky ice. Her preference for fighting with a chainsaw adds a dangerous edge to the team. Additionally, Captain Cold, whose real name is Leonard Snart, leads the Flash villains known as the Rogues. Snart is known for his ruthless pragmatism and has saved the planet multiple times against apocalyptic threats, making him a strategic asset despite his criminal history.

Upcoming Release and Creative Team Details

The Justice League: Arctic Attack Special is set to launch in January 2027, bringing together the talents of writer Stephanie Williams and artist Dexter Soy. The issue promises a frosty adventure that explores the complex dynamics of a team composed of both heroes and villains. Donna Troy, currently the leader of the Titans and biologically immortal, will wear a new arctic costume for this mission. Her mystical bond with Wonder Woman and her possession of the Lasso of Persuasion, which compels truth through willpower, will be key to navigating the tensions within the team. The special aims to deliver a high-stakes narrative where survival depends on the unlikely alliance of these powerful individuals.