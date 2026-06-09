Women Who Rock: Mytheresa’s Tiffany Hsu on Balancing Career, Motherhood and Style

Tiffany Hsu, Mytheresa’s chief buying and group fashion venture officer, discussed the extra challenges of being a woman in the fashion industry.

feel powerful.

“Actually, I think living through each fashion week makes me feel stronger because it’s so hard. It really empowers me that I’m yet to survive another month and that I’m both a career woman and a mother. … I feel very proud of myself because it’s very hard to navigate both,” she quickly added. chief buying and group fashion venture officer deep dived on the extra pressures that come with the dual role, especially in the fashion industry.

“Besides being a good mom and good at your job, there is also another level of expectation of being a ‘fashion mom’ because you have to look great, as well. … And it has to look effortless, of course,” she said.

Women Who Rock: Reebok CMO Gabriella Weiser on Women Leading the Brand's Revival in Basketball and LifestyleThese are only a few of the extra challenges women face compared with male counterparts in a business that “has a bit of a boys’ club feeling to it,” as Hsu put it.

“Fashion is a business that’s supposed to empower women and that’s making money based on women. … I don’t want to say the cliché, but obviously there isn’t enough female senior management, let alone creative directors,” said Hsu..

“You’re selling luxury clothing to women. It should be women who drive the business rather than men in suits to decide what they need,” she said. This leaves Hsu in a position of advantage compared to her peers, as she acknowledged the “understanding of other women” as one of the added values she’s able to bring to the table, alongside her “very sharp eye to trend fashion and product. ”is focusing on the nuances between clients and servicing their needs.

“We don’t imply our personal style . It is very important to respect the different types of woman — they have different needs, cultural backgrounds and lifestyles,” said Hsu. That approach also informs her leadership style, which has morphed season after season.

“I have a team that is predominantly female and it has evolved over the years, because we were all young girls and now we’re all mothers with families, so you have the extra level of consideration in trying to give your team a better work-life balance,” she said. “But what has continued through my management style is that I always think it’s very important to empower my team with knowledge.

Training the team and the junior team members is always my No. 1 priority. ”” special section. On June 3, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation honored these women at the annual live event in New York City. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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