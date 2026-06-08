Women Who Rock: Designer Veneda Carter on How Collaborations Can Empower Female Creatives

Veneda Carter discusses how collaborations can empower female creatives as part of FN Women Who Rock.

’s famed “Wheat” boot has been nicknamed by the public as “Glazed” because of the similar appearance to a donut and has sold for as much as $1,000 on the resale market, four times its retail price.

Since the collaboration’s 2022 debut and 2024 restock, the designer and stylist has now found a steady partnership withto go along with her successful eponymous jewelry label. Carter has teamed up with the Swoosh twice on the Air Max Muse and was the first outside partner tapped to work with the women’s sneaker.

Women Who Rock: Aerosoles' Fabiana Rigamonti on Why a Great Mentor 'Doesn't Make You Comfortable' “Collaborations can be a wonderful way to empower female creatives by giving them access to a broader audience and platform,” Carter said.

“is an amazing example of this— I feel so grateful for the support and creative trust they’ve given me. They really value female leadership. ” Being the steward of her own business has inevitably brought learning curves, and Carter said she has found guidance in her close circle and from other female founders to help her become more confident in her own decision making.

Becoming a mother in 2021 also shifted her perspective, as her priorities now lie in health, balance and providing a strong example of work ethic for her daughter, Bobbi. ” special section. On June 3, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will honor these women at the annual live event in New York City. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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