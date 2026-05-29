Women Unite: A Brutally Honest Response to Modern Dating

A single woman's video response to a dating request has struck a chord with thousands of women who are fed up with low-effort dating culture. Gabby Mifsud's brutally honest response to a man who suggested skipping the first date and heading straight to his house for a wine and movie has resonated with many who feel the same way. The video highlights the growing frustration among women with modern dating culture, where conversations about meeting in public are quickly replaced by invitations to someone's home. The issue goes beyond romance and speaks directly to safety, with many women refusing to meet a stranger at their home before ever meeting in a public place. The frustration comes as dating burnout continues to grow among singles, with many women opting out of dating altogether due to the lack of effort and intimacy required.

A single woman has delivered a brutally honest response to a dating request after a man she had never met suggested skipping the first date entirely and heading straight to his house for a wine and movie.

Gabby Mifsud, from Melbourne, said she was chatting to a potential match when he floated what many women described as the ultimate modern dating red flag: a casual invitation to come over and watch a movie at his place before they had even met in person. She said I'm not coming over. I don't know you from a bar of soap, in a video.

Her response struck a nerve among single women who said they were exhausted by what they see as increasingly low-effort dating culture, where conversations about meeting in public are quickly replaced by invitations to someone's home. According to Gabby, the interaction started off well. She suggested the pair meet for a wine, and the man replied that he was trying not to drink in April but was willing to make an exception.

But moments later, he followed up with what she described as an immediate dealbreaker. Tonight is the perfect night for a wine and movie at home, he told her. Gabby said she was baffled by how quickly the conversation jumped from getting to know each other to being invited into a stranger's house.

I don't understand when we forgot to even pretend to give a f*** about having a conversation first before we get down to the nitty gritty, she said. The dating scene is horrid right now. The video resonated with thousands of women who said they were seeing the exact same behaviour on dating apps. Why do they do this?

I hate it, one woman commented. My intimacy is a privilege, another wrote. It's literally the biggest ick for me, a third added. Others shared remarkably similar experiences.

This guy said cuddle and I said I prefer to meet people first. He said For a date? I said yes. He unmatched, a Sydney woman recalled.

Another said a man invited her to his house within two messages. He was like Do you want to come over and watch a movie at 9:30pm? I said absolutely not. For many women, the issue goes beyond romance and speaks directly to safety.

Meeting a stranger at their home before ever meeting in a public place is something many women simply refuse to do, regardless of how promising the conversation may seem. Others said they were frustrated by what they see as a growing lack of effort in modern dating. For years, Australian women have publicly criticised local dating culture, arguing that many men expect emotional or physical intimacy before investing time in genuine connection.

Similar complaints regularly surface from women in the UK, North America, and Europe, but Australian dating culture often receives particular scrutiny online, with critics describing it as casual to the point of indifference. The frustration comes as dating burnout continues to grow among singles. After years of swiping, ghosting, breadcrumbing, and situationships, many women say they have become far more selective about who they spend their time with. Rather than lowering their standards, some say they are opting out altogether.

Don't bother. Life is so much better single, one commenter wrote. Another summed up the mood more bluntly. The bar is so low.

For a growing number of women, being single is no longer viewed as a problem to solve. Instead, many say they would rather spend time with friends, focus on their careers, and enjoy their independence than pursue relationships that feel low-effort from the outset.

As a result, invitations that once may have been overlooked are now increasingly viewed as immediate dealbreakers. Some commenters argued the problem persists because enough people still say yes. You get ghosted because someone else obviously entertained, one woman wrote. Whether that's true or not, the overwhelming response suggested one thing.

For many women, Movie at mine isn't a date plan at all - it's the fastest way to guarantee there won't be one.





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