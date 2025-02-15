Women Sue Chiropractic College Instructor for Sexual Harassment and Assault

Several former students of Life Chiropractic College West are suing an instructor, Cedric Stewart, alleging sexual harassment and assault. The lawsuit claims Stewart engaged in unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and coercive conduct towards female students both on campus and at a conference.

Several women who attended Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, California, are filing a lawsuit against a former instructor, Cedric Stewart , alleging sexual harassment and assault. The anonymous plaintiffs, who were attending the school during the time of the alleged incidents, claim Stewart engaged in unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and coercive conduct.

The lawsuit details instances of harassment on the Hayward campus and alleges that Stewart assaulted a student during a conference in Denver.Attorney Wendy Mussell, representing the women, stated that Stewart appeared to target young, female students, discussing his sex life, sexually explicit topics, and offering discounted chiropractic services. Mussell emphasized the school's responsibility to protect its students and called for immediate action from Life Chiropractic College West. She highlighted the need for transparency and informed decision-making, urging colleges and universities to take legal action against perpetrators and prevent such incidents from occurring.The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for the plaintiffs and demands reforms within the college. CBS News Bay Area reached out to Life Chiropractic College West for comment but has not yet received a response





