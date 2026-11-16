Tara Harding and two employees were stranded in Charlotte by a nationwide FAA ground stop. She bought a new Ford Bronco for $48,000 and drove 27 hours nonstop back to Bismarck, North Dakota.

North Dakota nurse practitioner Tara Harding transformed a travel nightmare into a significant automotive purchase after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop left her stranded in Charlotte, North Carolina. Harding, who owns a clinic, decided to buy a new Ford Bronco for $48,000 to drive herself and two employees back to Bismarck, North Dakota. The unexpected purchase allowed the group to bypass the massive airline disruptions that affected thousands of travelers across the United States.

The FAA grounded all departing U.S. flights for over four hours on Friday, November 13, due to inconsistencies in radar data and communications systems. The order affected approximately 20,000 flights, with officials reporting that 12,000 of those flights would be unable to recover their schedules after the ground stop lifted. This disruption created a chaotic travel environment as airlines scrambled to restore service, causing widespread cancellations and delays nationwide.

Also read North Dakota woman buys Ford Bronco, drives 27 hours home after flights grounded

Harding and her two staff members were at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for only about 30 minutes when the ground stop hit. They were roughly 1,600 miles away from their home in Bismarck. The women had traveled to Charlotte for work training and were eager to return home. Their initial plan to fly back was quickly derailed by the sudden airspace closure.

The group first attempted to rebook with Delta Air Lines, but their flights were rescheduled four times before being canceled entirely. Harding noted that her team gave up on flying after the repeated delays. The women then attempted to find a rental car to drive home themselves, searching from multiple devices simultaneously.

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Despite their efforts, there were zero rental cars available within a four-hour radius of the airport. The group explored other options such as rideshares, Amtrak trains, and Greyhound buses, but none of those alternatives proved viable. Overwhelmed by the lack of transportation options, Harding called her husband for advice on how to proceed with the return journey.

Her husband relayed an idea from his mother: why not just buy a car instead of trying to rent one? Harding said her husband suggested finding a vehicle with good resale value, but he also mentioned getting a fun car in case they could not sell it later. The women began texting a sales agent at a local Ford dealership who promised to stay open while they waited for transportation.

They waited 30 minutes for an Uber to arrive at the airport and arrived at the dealership at 7:45 p.m. Harding said the process gave her an adrenaline rush as they finalized the purchase. They left the dealership with a new Bronco less than two hours later. Harding recalled the surreal moment of leaving the airport, noting they looked at each other in disbelief.

Harding acknowledged that the decision sounded insane to many, but she relied on problem-solving instincts she attributes to being both an entrepreneur and a nurse. She emphasized that she had two employees who needed to get home to their children. Additionally, she had patients scheduled for Monday morning at her clinic, making the timely return essential.

Even picking the Ford Bronco was a rushed decision for the group. Harding said she was looking for a vehicle with good resale value, but her husband suggested getting a fun car. She mentioned being a Ford fan and liking how the Bronco looked. The women rotated who would sleep and who would drive during the long journey home.

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Driving the Bronco off the lot, the women drove 27 hours nonstop to Bismarck. They made the most of the trip together by taking turns napping and stopping at gas stations and drive-thrus for food. Harding said they bonded over the journey, turning a stressful situation into a memorable experience. The group found a rhythm that made the long drive manageable.

Despite the hefty price tag of the new vehicle, Harding said she has no regrets about the decision. The women created a great story to tell, and the journey strengthened their professional bond. Harding told CBS Mornings that she now plans to keep the vehicle. Her original plan was to buy and sell it, but that has changed.

Harding said she slept for 12 hours when she finally got home. Upon waking, she found that her husband had already driven the Bronco three times. He said he wanted to keep it as well, so they decided to retain the vehicle. Harding stated they are keeping the Bronco now, feeling a strong connection to it due to the story attached to it.

The FAA ground stop on that Friday proved its reputation as a day of bad luck for many travelers. However, Harding turned her misfortune into an investment and a memorable road trip. The incident highlights the extreme lengths travelers may go to when major disruptions occur. Her quick thinking and decisive action ensured her team got home safely.