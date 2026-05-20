Women Share 'Unhinged' Texts They Received After Rejecting Men, Highlighting Exhausting Reality of Modern Dating

New York-based content creator Victoria recently asked women on Instagram to share the 'unhinged' messages they had received after rejecting men or deciding not to pursue a second date. The replies ranged from passive-aggressive guilt trips to outright strange attempts at flirting and included responses from both men and women. One lengthy exchange between a pair even reached a point of open hostility when one man accused a woman of having casual dating experience.

Single women are exposing the most bizarre, awkward, and unexpectedly hostile texts they have received from men after first dates, and many say the screenshots perfectly capture the exhausting reality of modern dating.

Among the messages shared by women on Instagram, some mentioned passive-aggressive guilt trips, outright strange attempts at flirting, and even insults related to the appearance or previous dating experiences. The most confronting messages centred around rejection and resentment, with one man writing a lengthy response accusing a woman of having casual dating experience and implying that it made him realize he was missing out on a 'long-term' relationship.

Despite the absurdity of some of the exchanges, the conversation also tapped into a deeper frustration surrounding modern app-based dating culture, where both sides often feel exhausted for very different reasons





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Unhinged Unwanted Attention Ex-Partners Dating Culture Toxic Masculinity

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