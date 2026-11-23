'That's when he realized that women think very differently from men. He assumed it was just a guy being a friendly neighbor.

I’m a lifestyle and pet writer with over a decade of experience in copywriting, covering viral animal moments, well-being topics, and lifestyle trends. Staying safe as a woman in today's world isn't as simple as locking the front door at night.

I've been learning ways to remain vigilant and defend myself since I was a child, and literally every woman I know can relate.subreddit,"What is a subtle everyday task or precaution you take as a woman that you recently realized men in your life don’t even know exists?

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" Theseare incredibly helpful, and I'm definitely making a mental note, but they're also a humbling reminder of all the reasons why women have their guard up "Becoming numb to all of the 'are you safe? ' anti-human trafficking posters in public restrooms, only to realize the men in my life have no idea they exist. ""I saw an interesting one in a casino this summer and took a picture to show my partner of 13 years.

"When my now-husband and I moved into our first apartment together, I got home late from work one night. A few minutes after I got inside and locked the door, some guy started knocking and yelled that I left my headlights on. My young and naive boyfriend asked if I wanted him to go with me to turn them off.

I had to explain to him that the lights were 100% not on, and that guy assumed I lived alone and wanted to get me outside. He says that's when he realized that women think very differently from men. He assumed it was just a guy being a friendly neighbor.

""Every time my husband and I walk the dogs, I always ask if he has his phone with him , then I go grab mine before we head out. The other day, after he said no again, I finally said, 'You know it must be nice to be a GUY and not have to worry about an emergency while out that would require needing a phone to record or call for help.

' He just stared at me blankly and said, 'Oh, I never thought about that. ' Anyways, I felt bad about being kind of curt, so I obviously apologized. He said that he would be more cognizant of that on future walks.

"that, when I wear them on the top of my nose, I can see behind me in the reflection on the lenses. Like a rear-view mirror, LOL. I just have to turn my head to the side a tiny bit and can keep an eye on what's going on behind me without having to turn my head entirely.

One time, my husband and I were walking when he quietly told me that the guy behind us was acting weird and had been following us for 10 minutes. I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I've been watching him in my sunglasses,' and he was like...

'You've been what? '""I never pull into my driveway if there’s a car behind me. I'll pass my house and turn around. It drives my husband NUTS, but I have to remind him that in our area, two women were followed home and robbed in their garage.

" "When I'm walking into the house at night, I go in from the side where my shadow will be in front of me, so I can see a second shadow if someone is following me. ""Walk past a building with a lot of windows during that time of day when it turns into a mirror and use those to scope your surroundings without being obvious.

""A couple weeks ago, I was approached by a guy whom I had zero wish to talk to. He smelled of dirt and was asking about a beer at the store I was at.

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He started talking to me when I left the store, and I was chatting with the clerk, soAfter managing to get out of the conversation and cross the street we were next to, I pulled out my phone and called my mom, because if something happened to me, she could call the emergency number and let them know what she heard and where it was. I didn't dare to look around in case I was being followed, cause it could haveI eventually reached a spot where I could take a turn, so I did, then looked to see if I was being followed.

I was not. So, taking a scenic route , I eventually made it to my building and got home.

"If I'm walking alone, I always take my hair out of whatever style it's in so it's harder to grab, and I try to wear a hat for extra obstacles. " "Stepping out of the way on the sidewalk. I didn't do it once to prove that men will just crash into me, and my husband almost fought him.

"for not looking where I was going . I just smiled and carried on without saying anything. I think he short-circuited at the lack of apology and deference. I wasn't with my partner at the time, but it was a busy street and a couple of people definitely gave him a dirty look.

" "Not announcing where we're going next outside of the car! My brother did this the other day, and when I explained why women don't do this, he seemed super surprised. Also, not parking next to vans.

""My boyfriend and I always joke that I make him nervous because I regularly walk more toward the middle of the road if I'm in a parking lot or garage. My mom always taught me this because you can’t see who’s between cars, and someone could grab you. He’s like, 'You’re going to get hit by a car,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but at least I won’t get kidnapped!

' Truly, we live in different worlds sometimes. ""My bestie used to live a few blocks from me; we’d always walk home from each other’s houses, and at night I would always walk in the middle of the street until I got to my house. "Wearing AirPods or headphones with no sound playing in them. Just so you can ignore dudes talking to you more easily.

" "My front door is at the end of a long outdoor hallway, which is nice because I don’t have to stand in the rain to unlock my door, but there’s no escape route. So I check all around me to see if anyone is nearby who could follow me down my hall.

When I was a waitress, I had my mace in my hand as I walked home in my waitress uniform, which made it obvious I probably had a good amount of cash tips on me. It got to where I’d change clothes before going home.

" "As a lesbian living with my wife, we keep a pair of used men's work boots inside the front door in case we need work done inside the house and also so men coming to the door, like delivery drivers, think a man lives here. Also, we use initials for our credit cards so if we pay for something that gets delivered, we don't get as many creeps.

" "The back passenger seats of my car fold flat and put the front seats all the way back. There’s no way anyone can hide on the floor of the back row now, and as I have a hatchback, it’s very easy to look into the back of my car before entering.

" "I park under street lights if I go to the store after dark, and I also make sure to park with the driver's door facing the store so I don’t have to go to the other side of the car, where someone could be hiding. "u/PleasantTomato7128 "My husband rolls his eyes when I lock the car doors if he’s stepping into a store, and I wait in the car for him. "I have hidden weapons at home.

They let me be more at ease, and I sleep way better. I don't really think I need them, but I thought that before and almost got killed by someone I thought I could trust. I'm as certain as I can be that my partner would never hurt me. But the weapons help to put the tiny 'what ifs' to sleep, because I know what I would do.

My partner would never think of keeping weapons at home and genuinely didn't understand why I had them when he found one shortly after we started dating. Our country is very safe; home intruders are a non-issue.

""I make sure not to wear clothes that catch people's attention at work. And I don't necessarily mean revealing — even my red checkered pants got more attention from men than I wanted; they use them as a gateway excuse to get in contact with me beyond 'hello.

' And once a man feels comfortable enough to start harassing me and giving me unwanted sexual attention, he doesn't stop. So it is a door I've learned to be constantly on my toes around, trying to keep it shut and keep men at a distance. Older men in particular! During COVID, I knew I'd be alone at the office and enjoyed the occasion to wear some of my nice clothes.

I sent a selfie to the guy I was dating that I wore extra nice clothes today, and his reply was that I did it to receive extra attention from men.

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" "My husband and I were walking in the parking lot towards our car. He used the button to unlock the car from so far away, and I was like, 'No, you only do it when you are within an arm's length of it; you learn this at school.

' He was like, 'I did not learn this at school. ' It led to an interesting conversation about what I was taught at my all-girls school. " "Using my hand to cover my drink at bars or concerts, even when I'm with friends. Sometimes I even do it subconsciously.

""If I go out to my car and open the garage door, then remember something I need to run back into the house for, I lock the door behind me even though I'll just be a second. I don't want someone following me into the house.

" "I work in an area where a lot of people without homes wander. First of all, I keep my head on a swivel and make a mental note of everyone I see on foot. Secondly, if someone is moving in the same direction as me or if they’re behind me as I walk, I wait in my car until they’ve gotten a ways off before I get out and head to my building.

" "I travel a lot for work, and when I told my partner I didn’t want to go into my room yet because I didn’t want to unlock the door while there were people in the corridor, his mind was blown. ""I was away at a work conference last week. It made me really sad when it occurred to me how much I was doing just to go pick up takeout food for dinner.

It was a nice day out, and the restaurant was only 0.4 miles from my hotel, so I felt dumb getting delivery. I figured I’d walk. Here’s the list I ran through: look outside and gauge how much light is left in the sky. Check the weather app on my phone and note the time of sunset and how much time I have until then.

Check Google Maps for the quickest route. Do a 'street view'of all routes, though, in case any areas seem sketchy. Make a mental note of the overall street layout, so if I do end up in a sketchy area, I can detour without losing my overall trajectory. Text my fiancé and let him know what I’m doing.

Share my phone location with him, along with the AirTag on my keychain and the one in my clutch.

""I also tell him the address of the restaurant and that I’m only going there and back. I put on my tiny cross-body clutch and wear my jacket over it. The clutch only contains my ID, a hidden AirTag, and one credit card. Choose shoes and clothes that are comfy and easy to run in.

Put my hair up in a secure bun so it won’t get in my face. Grab my keys — I have one of those. Keep my phone in my other hand and hold it so I can press the emergency call buttons immediately. Walk with purpose.

Look back periodically to make sure nobody is following. Back at the hotel, make sure nobody followed me into the lobby. If a man comes in behind me, don’t get in the elevator with him. When I get to the room, text my fiancé to let him know I’m back.

All that for $30 worth of shitty sushi. I’m so tired, y'all.

" "Picking a movie theatre based on the earliest showing, so it won't be dark out when I go back home. " "I have the interior lights of my car set not to turn on when I open the door. It's inconvenient sometimes, but I don't want to advertise which car I'm in and that I'm alone.

" "Recording a voice message in an Uber so they know someone is expecting me at my location within a certain amount of time. ""I avoid parks alone after sundown. My husband likes to park far and free, but walk through Flushing Meadows Park to get to a Mets game. I’ll only do it alone on the way there if it’s still light out.

There's noooooo chance I’m walking back to my car alone after leaving the ball game in the pitch black, with a small number of people doing the walk back to their own cars, and a lot of alcohol. He doesn’t think twice about it, but now we plan so I’m not walking in the dark alone. He’s usually with me, but we occasionally meet at games.

" "Whenever I go places, I scope out the place and make a mental checklist of an emergency flee plan, like noting all of the exits and what could be quickest. I do it every time I go to a new location.

" "Unfortunately, just the level of awareness and safety that we have to employ in daily life is unfathomable to most men. Regrettably, even some women will turn on other women for being too cautious. Trust your intuition always. Be safe.

Put yourself first. Get out of there if things feel off.

"These women are incredibly smart and resourceful when it comes to their personal safety, and the rest of us should take notes. At the same time, it's incredibly sad and beyond frustrating that women have to think like this, so I hope men take notes, too. Women, what everyday safety tips do you swear by? Share your wisdom in the form or in the comments below!