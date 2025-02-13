Women Share Stories Of Strangers Saving Them, And The Responses Are Overwhelming

Women on social media are sharing stories of when strangers stepped in to protect them, and the responses are overwhelmingly coming from women. These stories highlight the kindness and courage of strangers who made a difference in these women's lives.

Women are sharing their stories of when strangers stepped in to protect them, and the responses overwhelmingly came from women. Here's what they shared:\'My neighbor came out swinging her broom and started screaming at the man, so he let go of me and drove off. Pretty sure she saved my life that day.'\One woman shared a story about when she was 16 and walking to her job at a golf course. A man in a beat-up car stopped and asked her for directions.

As she leaned closer to hear him, he grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the car. Thankfully, her neighbor came out of her house, saw what was happening, and scared the man away. Another woman recounted an experience from her early dating days. She and a friend were at a bar and music show. After a few drinks and some dancing, she remembers waking up vomiting next to her boyfriend. Her sister-in-law filled in the blanks: after hugging her family, she had drank some of her drink and gone back to the dance floor. When she returned, she was disoriented, but everyone assumed she was drunk. She told her sister-in-law she needed fresh air and walked outside. A few minutes later, her sister-in-law heard yelling and ran outside with her brother-in-law. Two concertgoers saw two men trying to lead the woman away, and she kept saying she needed her boyfriend. The men insisted it was okay and that they would take her to him. But a patron who knew the woman and her boyfriend saw something was wrong, started yelling at the men, and they eventually left. The woman's sister-in-law called her boyfriend, who took her home. Later, she went to the ER and found out she had been roofied. She was incredibly grateful for the patron who had intervened. \Another woman shared a story about working alone at a giant book warehouse sale when a man came in to buy a few books. He gave her a $20 bill, and she gave him $17 in change. He came back inside, claiming he couldn't find his change. She suggested maybe it was in his pocket, in the books, or that he had dropped it. He agreed and seemed normal, but as he walked outside, he started screaming about his missing money. He came back inside several times, accusing her of not giving him his money. As she became increasingly scared, a customer who had just left saw what was happening and returned to the store. He didn't say anything to the agitated man, but simply stood beside the woman and the front desk. His presence was enough to intimidate the man into leaving. The woman was incredibly grateful for the customer's help.\One woman shared a story about accidentally taking a Greyhound bus to the wrong town. A creepy cab driver overheard her on the phone explaining her situation to her then-boyfriend. When the cab driver offered to take her for free, the older gentleman who was the bus driver overheard the conversation and offered to take her himself, knowing that a cab driver wouldn't lose money on a 'free' ride 45 minutes away. She believes the bus driver saved her life that night. Finally, a woman shared a story about having to stay overnight at an airport due to a late flight and a morning connection. While navigating the airport, she noticed an older man following her.





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STRANGER PROTECTION SAFETY WOMEN SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES KINDNESS COURAGE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Real-Life Stories Of Strangers Helping Women'My neighbor came out swinging her broom and started screaming at the man, so he let go of me and drove off. Pretty sure she saved my life that day.'

Read more »

Heartbreaking Stories: Women Share the Most Inconsiderate Things Their Boyfriends or Husbands Have DoneThese women bravely shared the most inconsiderate things their partners have done, exposing the painful realities of some relationships.

Read more »

Marrying for Money or Love: Real Couples Share Their StoriesThis article explores the diverse experiences of individuals who married for financial security versus those who chose love as their guiding principle. It delves into the motivations, challenges, and ultimately, the enduring impact of these choices on their relationships.

Read more »

Unstoppable's Jharrel Jerome & Anthony Robles Share Stories Of StrengthUnstoppable&39;s Jharrel Jerome & Anthony Robles Interview

Read more »

Retail Workers Share 'You Can't Make This Up' Stories'At Target we have a 'code yellow' for missing kids. When it happens, the whole team drops what they are doing and we all help. Usually, the child is found within minutes. In this one case...'

Read more »

31 Clumsy People Share Their Funniest Injury Stories'I threw my back out while brushing my teeth. I had to go on muscle relaxers and lay flat on the floor for weeks until it improved.'

Read more »