Women Share How They Finally Discovered How to Have a Fulfilling Sex Life in Middle Age

The article discusses the orgasm gap between men and women and how women often feel unsatisfied in bed. It features four women aged over 40 who share their experiences and strategies to have a fulfilling sex life in middle age.

When it comes to equality, there’s one place women still lag far behind men: the bedroom. The ‘orgasm gap’ – the difference between the proportion of men versus women who climax during sexual intercourse – is famously skewed in men’s favour.

One study found that while 82 per cent of men reported orgasming during their most recent casual sexual encounter, the same was true of a mere 32 per cent of women. And in findings published last week, University of Innsbruck researchers concluded that the fact sex ‘systematically prioritise male pleasure’ is a key reason why women are far more likely than men to regret having one-night stands.

Indeed, our columnist Bryony Gordon subsequently shared that of the dozen or so one-night stands she’d had in her 20s and 30s, none had left her satisfied. And yet, it’s not just casual sex where women are being left unsatisfied. In fact, the overall sexual landscape is even bleaker. A poll by YouGov found that only 30 per cent of women say they experience orgasm every time they have sex.

Ten per cent say they ‘rarely’ climax, while a further 7 per cent say they never do. So what’s a woman to do? Here, four women aged over 40 share, with the utmost honesty, how they finally discovered how to have a fulfilling sex life in middle age. Their words will chime with every woman – and should make every man sit up and take notice..





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