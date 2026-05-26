Women's Obsession with Appearance: A Journey of Self-Surveillance and Liberation

This news article explores the societal pressure on women to constantly assess and improve their appearance, and the impact it has on their self-worth and time. It also shares the author's personal experience of trying to free herself from this cycle of self-surveillance and the challenges she faced.

Women waste far too much of their lives obsessing over diets, bodies, and appearance - energy that could be far better spent 'taking up space in the world'.

Actress Jameela Jamil from an interview earlier this month, but it's a sentiment that is finding support among a growing number of women online. And study after study suggests she may have a point. One UK survey of 2,000 women found the average woman checks her reflection around eight times a day, while another put the figure far higher - 34 glances every day, or roughly once every half hour while awake.

Even at the office, we find ways to surreptitiously check our appearance in makeup mirrors and windows. In that same survey, it should be said, three quarters of women admitted they actually disliked looking in the mirror, saying it often made them feel worse rather than better.

Another body of research found that even positive appearance-based compliments between women - those meaningless, throwaway comments like 'You look amazing today' or 'I love your new haircut' - were linked to higher body dissatisfaction. In other words, the everyday discussion of appearance, even when done kindly, keeps women trapped in a constant mental loop. There is no escape from anxiety over how they look.

It is, as many feminist thinkers have pointed out, a relentless form of self-surveillance that saps time and purpose, while men have (occasionally) got on with something more important like running the world. So I wanted to know: what would happen if I simply stopped? If I refused to engage with the female appearance - my own or anyone else's? If I denied it my precious head space?

Actress Jameela Jamil says women waste far too much of their lives obsessing over diets, bodies, and appearance. It sounds easy, right? All I needed to do was throw a towel over the one full-length mirror I possess in the bathroom and put away the rest. To free myself, I had only to shake the concept of female beauty from my head.

In reality, stripping out one of the most ingrained habits many of us women have - constantly assessing how we and other women look - was surprisingly difficult. It didn't help that I'm particularly conscious of my appearance. I was the journalist who weathered a brutal backlash, 14 years ago now, for daring to write that other women were jealous of my looks.

But if I've been guilty of vanity in the past, that's even greater reason to relinquish it now. Or try to. To simplify things, I wore variations of double denim almost every day. I own more denim shirts and jeans than any sane person probably should, but it meant I didn't waste mental energy asking myself whether I looked 'good enough' or worrying about outfits.

When I told my French husband Pascal, 65, a retired carpenter, about the experiment, quelle surprise, he had opinions.

'I don't want to sound macho,' he said, 'but men do like having a nice-looking woman on their arm. We like it when our women make an effort - beautiful make-up, nice hair, lovely clothes.

' Does he have a point? Do we torture ourselves with our body image worries for men? Or is that beside the point entirely? As an intelligent, university-educated woman, secure in my skin, I assumed this experiment would be easy.

It wasn't. Friday 1 MayFirst thing Friday morning I download the papers onto my iPad. There's an interview with 1980s icon Kim Wilde alongside a recent photograph. My left brain immediately fires: 'Wow, she's put on a bit of timber.

' Thankfully my right brain quickly reminds my inner Mean Girl that the Wilde is 65. Five minutes later I open Instagram and the first face on my feed is Jamie Lee Curtis - a woman famously vocal about ageing naturally. Her condemnation of cosmetic procedures as 'disfiguring' and unnatural interests me, but I force myself to stop scrolling through the comments. Stop wasting time, Sam!

Later, I have a Zoom interview with a woman for an article I'm writing on her area of expertise. During the conversation I casually mention that I'm 55, purely as a cultural reference point.

'You are not 55! ' she gasps. 'You look so much younger. ' And there it is.

Normally I'd laugh, thank her, mention being a vegetarian, doing yoga, having good lighting - and then return the compliment. Instead I smile politely and praise the brilliant work she's done on her website. I say nothing wrong and am entirely respectful. So why does it feel so rude?

Afterwards I'm sweating. That's how deeply ingrained this dance is between women. Saturday 2 MayI take a make-up-free dog walk wearing my double denim uniform and try very hard to ignore the awkwardness of bare skin and unmascara'd lashes. I'm not sure I've succeeded, but I'm trying.

I'm trying to free myself from the relentless self-surveillance that saps time and purpose, and to take up space in the world





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Issues Self-Surveillance Body Image Appearance Liberation Double Denim Make-Up-Free Dog Walk

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